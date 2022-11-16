Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Related
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday
Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee issue. Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown (ankle) on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 receiving line on eight targets). However, Smith is now tending to an injury of his own. As such, the statuses of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
Comments / 0