Holiday gift guide supports Illinois businesses
As you do your holiday shopping, you can support businesses right here in Illinois. The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its annual Illinois Made Gift Guide. Illinois made is a program featuring products from makers all across the state. SEE ALSO | State Street Holiday Market features small businesses, holiday programing in Loop The gift guide shares the products, where the business is, and how you can buy if you can't make a trip across the state. You can find the guide here .
Comments / 0