ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Holiday gift guide supports Illinois businesses

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VS3Fn_0jCJBNdz00

As you do your holiday shopping, you can support businesses right here in Illinois.

The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its annual Illinois Made Gift Guide. Illinois made is a program featuring products from makers all across the state.

SEE ALSO | State Street Holiday Market features small businesses, holiday programing in Loop

The gift guide shares the products, where the business is, and how you can buy if you can't make a trip across the state.

You can find the guide here .

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For

There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale

CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
C. Heslop

Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglc.net

Amtrak announces service cuts to local trains

CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions

The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
ILLINOIS STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This could be the start of something bad

Well, they’re just about done counting the ballots in Illinois. And a controversial amendment to the state’s constitution appears to have squeaked through. As for why that’s something senior living communities might want to pay attention to, here’s why: It could help ignite unionization efforts in the Land of Lincoln, and perhaps your state as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

ComEd Warns Illinoisans Of Scammers Calling And Visiting

Today, Wednesday November 16th, is "National Utility Scam Awareness Day," which is a day set aside to raise awareness and educate consumers about being targeted by impostor utility scams that are going on every single day throughout Illinois and the rest of the country. A couple of days back, ComEd...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy