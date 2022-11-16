ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOA': Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sued Over Shooting at Restaurant

By Brenda Alexander
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has been lauded as the most business-savvy housewife on the network. But even the best business owners are not exempt from error. Reports have surfaced that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker , are being sued over a customer at one of her Atlanta restaurants being shot. The incident occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcU65_0jCJBLsX00
Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker | Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Woman sues Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker over 2020 shooting

Radar Online reports that Burruss and Tucker are named in a lawsuit by Kiya Humphries, on behalf of herself and her daughter Tammy Johnson. The lawsuit stems from a shooting that occurred on Valentine’s Day 2020 at Burruss and Tucker’s Old Lady Gang Restaurant.

Source: YouTube

In the suit, Humphries said that Johnson was near the front of the restaurant in the waiting area, not far from the door, and that before entering the restaurant, one of the family members who accompanied them to the eatery heard a loud altercation in the parking lot outside of the entrance. Shortly after, she says a man began shooting inside of the restaurant, and her daughter was shot in the calf.

As a result, Humphries says her daughter’s gunshot wound required medical treatment, including multiple surgeries, therapy, and counseling. In the suit, the property owners of the shopping center are also listed. Humphries said the property owners should have been aware that additional security was needed given the many past crime incidents that the area is known for. She is seeking unspecified damages.

Her cousin was recently shot during an incident at her Atlanta steakhouse

Burruss’ Old Lady Gang isn’t her only establishment that’s been the location of a crime. In Sept. 2022, her cousin Melvin Jones, who is a chef for the eatery and her Blaze Steak & Seafood , was shot inside Blaze. The shooting is alleged to have occurred during an altercation, Investigators believe Jones’ colleague shot him in the arm.

While speaking with the hosts of the Ooh Ladies First Panel , Burruss provided an update on his condition a week or so after the incident. “He’s doing fine. He’s getting through it,” she said. “So since he’s okay, I’m okay. If he wouldn’t have been okay, I wouldn’t have been okay, you know what I mean?”

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Says Bethenny Frankel Wanted to Collaborate on Music

She continued: “Obviously, he’s uncomfortable. But [the bullet] didn’t hit anything that won’t heal. He’s at home, he’s healing. He’s fine. I mean, he’s not fine, but he’s [okay].” Jones later shared a photo to his Instagram Stories showcasing his injury.

One day after the attack, the company’s official Instagram page stated that it was closing on Sept. 8 for staff training. “Blaze will be closed today for a system update and staff training. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. We will reopen Friday, September 9th at 1 PM,” the caption read.

The XSCAPE member’s businesses have come under criticism

Burruss’ Old Lady Gang Restaurant and its staff are the centers of a Bravo reality series Kandi & the Gang. Throughout its first season, staff members’ unprofessional behavior, lack of quality customer service skills, and conflict between management and staff were highly documented. Viewers believed Burruss failed to hold her staff accountable for their actions and kept certain staff members on despite their mishaps due to loyalty.

