Body Language Expert Observes King Charles Looking ‘Totally Alone and Emotional in His Thoughts’ During Outing

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

Members of the royal family gathered for an emotional ceremony in London as King Charles III led Remembrance Day on Nov. 13. Body language expert Judi James analyzed the new monarch’s demeanor during the service and noted that he had to control his emotions.”

Here’s more on that and which royal James said was nervous and “anxious” during the service.

King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph | Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

King Charles III’s first Remembrance Day service as monarch

King Charles has stepped in to lead the service in past years on the few occasions his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II , could not attend. One example is in 2021 when she could not attend the event due to a back sprain. However, this is the first year Charles has done so as the monarch.

The king laid a new wreath at the Cenotaph, the design of which pays tribute to the wreath of his grandfather, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles’s wife Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles ) watched the moment from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office alongside Prince William’s wife Catherine, Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton ). A wreath was laid on the new queen consort’s behalf for the first time.

Body language expert says the new king looked ‘totally alone’

James studied the king’s body language as he led the emotional service and shared what she picked up on including the subtle signal he had to suppress his emotions.

“Charles stood at the Cenotaph as though totally alone and lost in his thoughts,” James told the Mirror . “His mouth was pulled down at the corners and his rapid blinking hinted he was close to tears as he remembered his mother as well as those fallen in action.

“There was even a micro-gesture of a small spasm of the lips to show suppressed emotions as they played the Last Post.”

Expert says Charles’ wife, Camilla, appeared nervous during the event

James also revealed what she noticed about the queen consort during the service and believes she was nervous as she displayed some signs of “anxiety.”

“Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety,” James explained. “There were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.”

The annual Remembrance Day service is held on the Sunday closest to Nov. 11 — the day World War I ended in 1918. It’s one of the most important events on the royal family’s calendar and the senior royals attend every year.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

Comments / 15

Mary K Davis Haidle
3d ago

his mom just passed, he has become King, lots of emotions. Don't personally like Charles but give him a break.

Reply
13
Tim Gordon
2d ago

I'm sure he has emotional moments having lost his mom plus finally after all these years having become king..good for him

Reply
6
