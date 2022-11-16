ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, MD

WSPA 7News

Biden’s granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s wedding day at the White House. President Joe Biden ‘s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, were set to be married Saturday in what will become the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal were exchanging “I do’s” during a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. — with […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Ash Jurberg

Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation’s premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated...
MICHIGAN STATE

