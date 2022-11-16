Read full article on original website
And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
Wedding bells are set to ring at the White House, as Washington readies for one of its highest-profile — yet hush-hush — marriage ceremonies. Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden and Jill Biden, is poised to take the plunge with fiance Peter Neal on Saturday. The...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s wedding day at the White House. President Joe Biden ‘s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, were set to be married Saturday in what will become the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal were exchanging “I do’s” during a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. — with […]
Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday
Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Lauren Boebert's Chances of Losing Recount to Adam Frisch
The incumbent Republican has 551 votes over her Democratic challenger. Will a recount put Boebert's seat in danger?
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Holman Rule Will Defund Garland's Special Counsel
The GOP representative predicted the new Republican House majority will dust off an obscure rule and paralyze the investigations of ex-President Donald Trump.
The AP Interview: Whitmer has ‘no interest in going to DC’
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation’s premier swing states, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run. In an interview with The Associated...
