Vail Mountain School senior Kjersti Moritz prepares for rookie season on U.S. Ski Team
Kjersti Moritz is forgiven for not appearing in the student section at Switchbacks Weidner Field last Saturday as the Vail Mountain School boys soccer team claimed its first state championship. The Gore Ranger senior had work to do. “I wish,” she sighed. “I was here.”. ‘Here’ is Copper...
Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards
The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
World Cup Notebook: Birds of Prey World Cup races cleared for takeoff in December, Mikaela Shiffrin races in Levi Saturday
It’s official — the International Ski and Snowboard Federation on Friday gave the green light for the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup scheduled for Dec. 2-4 in Beaver Creek. As with every stop on the World Cup, each mountain must pass “snow control” ahead of the races...
Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man
The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule
What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
From ultra late to ultra great: Genevieve Harrison needed to leave the organized endurance sports world before she could find her place in it
Eagle trail-runner Genevieve Harrison’s life has kind of been one big ultra. Fully immersed in the USA Triathlon world at 17, she dropped competitive sports altogether by 19. Harrison transferred schools, studied art history, got into sustainable farming, became a teacher, got married, and then, having doubled her time in the world — and brought two lives into it — became a professional athlete.
Give your kids an advantage at Vail Mountain School
If you are seeking quality, community-minded education for your child, consider Vail Mountain School (VMS). As the only state and nationally accredited independent K-12 school in Eagle and Summit Counties, VMS provides a rigorous, globally inspired college curriculum that prepares students for challenges both in and out of the classroom. Enriched with athletics, independent projects, service learning, outdoor education, and much more, VMS believes that teachable moments are everywhere. Teachers pay close attention to the social, emotional, and academic needs of each individual, and with a teacher-to-student ratio averaging 1:7, they can spend the one-on-one time necessary to build relationships with each student.
More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22
No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen residents petition a ski brand before its launch due to concerns of antisemitism
Nieve, an Aspen-based ski brand, hasn’t even launched. And already, there’s a petition against it. The ski line was designed by Aspen resident Carmen Ortega, an influencer and model-turned-fashion-designer who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has recently been using her platform to share what some believe is antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27
ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Climate Action Collaborative: Grateful for climate action
As the year comes to an end, all of us at the Climate Action Collaborative are grateful for the significant steps taken in 2022 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the local, state and federal levels. Here in Eagle County, 2022 was kicked off with the launch of the Adam...
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch meets Vail Christian students
The students at Vail Christian High School had a special guest join their American Government class on Nov. 1. Neil Gorsuch, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, paid a virtual visit to the school’s classroom in Edwards to address the students, share some of his knowledge and be available for questions.
Vail Daily News
Vail eyes redevelopment of post office amid housing crisis
The town of Vail is open to exploring a partnership with the United States Postal Service to work on solutions for the sustained local housing crisis. In a letter approved by the Vail Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the town of Vail requested a meeting “to explore mutually beneficial partnership opportunities with the United States Postal Service to address the need for year-round and seasonal homes for residents within our communities.”
Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Beaver Creek to host cookie competition, tree lighting and other festivities throughout opening week
If you go… Nov. 23: Cookie competition in Beaver Creek Village. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) Holiday Market. Noon to 3 p.m. Santa Meet & Greet (north end of village) 1-3:30 p.m. Santa’s Workshop (Gore Mountain Room) 4 p.m. Brothers of Brass. 6:30 p.m. countdown...
Obituary: Jeff Johns “JJ”
Jeffrey Louis Johns “JJ” passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1956 to Louis Johns and Alice Remen in New Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from high school, JJ moved to Colorado in 1974 where he later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Wherever JJ’s career took him, he always maintained a ski home in Summit County. JJ moved to Summit County permanently in 2005 after retiring from the field of engineering. In his retirement, he performed other jobs around the county. It can be said that JJ lived a very balanced life, always making sure to fill his time off from work with outdoor fun.
