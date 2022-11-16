ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Land Trust purchases Wildflower Farm in Edwards

The Eagle Valley Land Trust on Thursday purchased the Wildflower Farm in Edwards. The property at 33601 U.S. Highway 6 will serve as a new center for community conservation, and Eagle Valley Land Trustwill move its operations to the property beginning in 2024. “Conservation is getting more complex, and we...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Remembering Rodney Davis: Friends and family reflect on the life of a true mountain renaissance man

The body of Rodney Davis, an Eagle County local who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 25, was found outside of Loreto, Mexico, last week and was positively identified Friday, Nov. 11, based on medical records. A confirmed DNA match is pending. Local police in the area have arrested multiple suspects believed to be involved in Davis’ death on charges of aggravated kidnapping and homicide.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek to open Monday — two days ahead of schedule

What goes best with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Fresh snow. With a big assist from Mother Nature, Beaver Creek’s lifts will start spinning two days ahead of schedule on Monday, Nov. 21, the resort announced Friday. The resort has received more than 50 inches of early season snow and snowmaking temperatures have been ideal, which prompted Vail Resorts officials to move up the resort’s opening two days from the previously announced Nov. 23 opening.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

From ultra late to ultra great: Genevieve Harrison needed to leave the organized endurance sports world before she could find her place in it

Eagle trail-runner Genevieve Harrison’s life has kind of been one big ultra. Fully immersed in the USA Triathlon world at 17, she dropped competitive sports altogether by 19. Harrison transferred schools, studied art history, got into sustainable farming, became a teacher, got married, and then, having doubled her time in the world — and brought two lives into it — became a professional athlete.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Give your kids an advantage at Vail Mountain School

If you are seeking quality, community-minded education for your child, consider Vail Mountain School (VMS). As the only state and nationally accredited independent K-12 school in Eagle and Summit Counties, VMS provides a rigorous, globally inspired college curriculum that prepares students for challenges both in and out of the classroom. Enriched with athletics, independent projects, service learning, outdoor education, and much more, VMS believes that teachable moments are everywhere. Teachers pay close attention to the social, emotional, and academic needs of each individual, and with a teacher-to-student ratio averaging 1:7, they can spend the one-on-one time necessary to build relationships with each student.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

More terrain on Vail Mountain, Restaurant Week, pet photos with Santa, author meet-and-greets and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/18/22

No fasting or dieting prior to Thanksgiving this year, there are too many good deals out there you won’t want to miss during Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week. This meal deal, foodie-friendly promotion was typically held in the fall and organizers are trying it during the early part of the ski season instead this year. The event has not only changed dates, but it is also longer than a week. It started on Vail’s Opening Day, Nov. 11 and goes until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Aspen residents petition a ski brand before its launch due to concerns of antisemitism

Nieve, an Aspen-based ski brand, hasn’t even launched. And already, there’s a petition against it. The ski line was designed by Aspen resident Carmen Ortega, an influencer and model-turned-fashion-designer who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She has recently been using her platform to share what some believe is antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 27

ECO Transit’s Winter 2022-23 schedule will begin on Sunday, Nov. 27 and remain in effect through Saturday, April 15, 2023. Important fare and schedule updates for the Winter 2022-23 schedule include:. Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the Highway 6...
VAIL, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch meets Vail Christian students

The students at Vail Christian High School had a special guest join their American Government class on Nov. 1. Neil Gorsuch, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, paid a virtual visit to the school’s classroom in Edwards to address the students, share some of his knowledge and be available for questions.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily News

Vail eyes redevelopment of post office amid housing crisis

The town of Vail is open to exploring a partnership with the United States Postal Service to work on solutions for the sustained local housing crisis. In a letter approved by the Vail Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the town of Vail requested a meeting “to explore mutually beneficial partnership opportunities with the United States Postal Service to address the need for year-round and seasonal homes for residents within our communities.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Pascal Coudouy at Grand Hyatt Vail

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Jeff Johns “JJ”

Jeffrey Louis Johns “JJ” passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1956 to Louis Johns and Alice Remen in New Haven, Connecticut. After graduating from high school, JJ moved to Colorado in 1974 where he later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Wherever JJ’s career took him, he always maintained a ski home in Summit County. JJ moved to Summit County permanently in 2005 after retiring from the field of engineering. In his retirement, he performed other jobs around the county. It can be said that JJ lived a very balanced life, always making sure to fill his time off from work with outdoor fun.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
