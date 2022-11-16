Read full article on original website
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s wedding day at the White House. President Joe Biden ‘s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, were set to be married Saturday in what will become the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal were exchanging “I do’s” during a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. — with […]
US bid to kill American-JetBlue partnership goes to judge
Airline lawyers and the Justice Department delivered starkly contrasting views of an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue during closing arguments Friday in a case that will test the Biden administration’s aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws. The partnership lets American and JetBlue coordinate schedules and share revenue on many...
Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote
The Senate is set to move Wednesday toward enshrining marriage equality into federal law, a historic moment that elected leaders across the political spectrum say represents a milestone for Congress and the nation. “Just a few years ago, there would not be the support there is today for protecting the...
Judge delays end of asylum restrictions to late December
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Biden administration a five-week delay to end far-reaching asylum restrictions, writing in upper-case letters that he was doing so “WITH GREAT RELUCTANCE.”. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan acknowledged in his brief order that attorneys for asylum-seeking families...
Commanders sued by DC for cheating fans out of ticket money
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reacting to the tumult and mass layoffs at Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk, a group of Democratic senators on Thursday asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by the platform of consumer-protection laws or of its data-security commitments. The senators also asked Lina...
Mental crises excluded from some state abortion exemptions
Mental health advocates say there’s a cruel quirk in abortion bans in several states: There are exemptions for life-threatening emergencies, but psychiatric crises don’t count. It makes no sense to an Arizona mother of three who became suicidal during her fourth pregnancy and says an abortion saved her...
