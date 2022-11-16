ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality

By Terré Gables/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hr7va_0jCJAQ9Z00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality.

Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the entire intersection of NW 23rd and N MacArthur is completely blocked.

KFOR is on it’s way to the location and will keep you updated as to this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Overturned Semi Crash Closes NB Lanes Of I-35 Service Road In SE OKC

Authorities are responding to the scene of an overturned semi crash Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the I-35 Service Road and Southeast 25th Street. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said no injuries have been reported in the crash. Firefighters said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
ELMORE CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy