Atlanta, GA

Tamar Braxton Reveals Why She’s Single Months After Confirming Relationship With Atlanta Attorney

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Tamar Braxton is single again. The news comes months after Braxton confirmed she was dating an Atlanta attorney . She’s been open about her dating woes, especially trying to balance so in the era of social media, being a career woman, and life as a single mother. It appears she may take a break from dating for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p199E_0jCJAJDi00
Tamar Braxton | Joi Stokes/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton reveals she’s dating an attorney

Fans first saw Braxton over the summer celebrating her latest beau’s birthday on social media. The two donned all-black ensembles as they entered an Atlanta cocktail bar called Sovereign Sweets hand-in-hand. The “ Love & War ” singer shared a birthday message to the mystery man on her Instagram Stories by posting a bottle of Dom Perignon with a happy birthday card that read “Happy Birthday JR.”

Source: YouTube

According to a report from Madame Noire , JR was raised in New Orleans and works as an attorney and businessman in Georgia. He is a co-founding partner of The JR Law Group and the CEO of a company called Rags 2 Riches Logistics.

He also shared his own birthday tribute on his Instagram post, and gushed about Braxton, writing: “Wow, 46 years of life… So much to be thankful for and so many amazing people to be thankful to. I never would have imagined being here, right now in this moment. Happily in love and blessed beyond measure. Surrounded by loving and caring people who uplift me and pour into me with God’s favor.”

The singer and reality star confirms the split and hints it’s due to infidelity

Braxton has been posting a series of cryptic messages to her social media in recent weeks, leading to many fans believing she was single. She recently confirmed such while speaking at the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m involved with myself because these dudes out here is for everybody. I had to really pick that up, especially moving back to Atlanta; I didn’t know these guys were so communal. Somebody could have told me that,” she said per Atlanta Blackstar , hinting that they split because JR couldn’t commit to one woman.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Reunites With Vincent Herbert at Recent Concert

Toward the end of her statement, the Braxton Family Values alum noted that some women are conditioned to accept a man cheating to keep their relationship. But she says she refuses to settle for that idea.

“I think it’s because us as women we have learned to accept things we should not accept, and we are not comfortable with being by ourselves,” she said. “I think once we accept ourselves in our own skin, the right person is going to show themselves to us because I’m not interested in sharing your man with me. That’s never going to work.”

She previously opened up about why she’s never had a successful relationship

Braxton has spoken about being in non-committed relationships previously. While speaking with married friends Cora Jakes Coleman and Brandon Coleman on her Under Construction podcast, they spoke about the key to maintaining a long-term marriage. Braxton was previously married to Vincent Herbert and subsequently engaged to David Adefeso .

“While you were talking, it just dawned on me why I haven’t had a successful relationship,” Braxton stated during the chat. “That commitment was never present at the same time. Because it’s a two-way street. Everybody has to feel that way all the time. Everybody gotta feel that way in this relationship. And if I just feel it and you don’t feel it – or if you feel it and I don’t feel it, it’s not going to work.”

