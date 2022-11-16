Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s E.R continues to treat pediatric patients
With a bigger and more exciting track, AMA EnduroCross back in Reno. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada. Updated: 3 hours ago. Native American Heritage Month celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
KOLO TV Reno
Free immunization clinic being held for WCSD students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District will be holding a free immunization clinic for its students next month. The clinic will be held on Dec. 7 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the North Valleys Family Resource Center at O’Brien Middle School. Immunize Nevada is partnering...
FOX Reno
Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition
Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
Record-Courier
Barton announces plan to move base to Stateline
The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Family Resource Centers spread awareness about free services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An office inside the new O’Brien Middle School is being used to connect families with the necessary services to meet basic needs and remove barriers to learning. “It’s not just for families is for everyone that’s in need right now,” said Jessenia Segura, director specialist...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
TMCC and UNR Veteran Services host “Fill the Humvee Toy Drive”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a chance to give back to children in our area for the holiday season. TMCC Veteran Services is hosting a Toys for Tots Drive. From 8 a.m. today until 4 p.m. new unwrapped toys will be collected right here at the roundabout of the Dandini Campus of TMCC.
KOLO TV Reno
Native American Heritage Month Celebration at Pinecrest Academy of N. Nevada
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Native American Heritage Month and on Friday morning, members of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted a celebration at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada. Students at Pinecrest got the opportunity to experience and learn about Native American traditions, including dance performances, traditional music and...
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
KOLO TV Reno
Wobble Before You Gobble Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is fast approaching. How about starting the holiday off with an energizing run? There’s still time to sign up for the annual Wobble Before You Gobble. The 5K/10K event kicks off in downtown Reno Thanksgiving morning and takes participants through nearby parks. It also benefits The Children’s Cabinet.
KOLO TV Reno
Attic fire knocked down in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to an attic fire in the area of Fourth Street and York Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. There were flames and smoke as KOLO 8 News Now photographer Daniel Pyke arrived at the scene, but they were knocked down within five minutes.
Oakland Zoo curing 'extremely ill' bear cub rescued from Tahoe store
The Oakland Zoo is caring for an “extremely ill” bear cub who was rescued after being found wandering around a retail shop in South Lake Tahoe last week.
Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Cops Vs. Robbers, needs your help collecting toys for children this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marcus Woods was born and raised in Chicago, before moving to Reno as an adult. He grew up in over 100 foster homes, 10 group homes, & 1 independent living home and says he never really got to experience Christmas until he was 19 years old. Amid many of his challenges, including abuse from ages 5-16 years old, he found solace in school, basketball and music.
KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD announces higher graduation rates in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is announcing a higher graduation rate for the class of 2022 than compared with 2021. That rate, however is still down from its pre-pandemic number when 85.1% of students in the district graduated. 84.4% of students in the district graduated, up...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make...
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche awareness event coming to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - An avalanche awareness safety event is coming to South Lake Tahoe Friday night. The free educational event is being put on by PT Revolution, the Sierra Avalanche Center, and Blackbird Mountain Guides. The goal is to make sure people know how to stay safe before heading into the backcountry this winter.
