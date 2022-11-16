ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WWLP 22News

Healey names transition director, 15 co-chairs

BOSTON (SHNS) – A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees...
NECN

Maura Healey Builds Out Her Transition Team

A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees are built around...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey announces transition committee chairs

GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY, whose campaign often addressed issues more with broad brushstrokes than detailed policy prescriptions, announced six transition policy committees on Friday that will be tasked with “translating the campaign’s vision into plans.”. The committees will be led by 15 co-chairs, including several well-known names from the...
WWLP

Medicare for All could be reality in Massachusetts

Medicare for all is one step closer to becoming a reality in Massachusetts. In 20 house districts across the state, voters were asked if they support 'Medicare for All' and the measure was an overwhelming success. The non-binding policy question won in every district where it was on the ballot.
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case

By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
MALDEN, MA
thelocalne.ws

“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told

IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
IPSWICH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces commutation of Ramadan Shabazz, pardons six

“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the commutation of the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz to second degree murder, making him immediately eligible for parole. The Parole Board, serving in its function as the Advisory Board of Pardons, recently recommended Mr. Shabazz’s commutation. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Green Line to Medford opening Dec. 12

ONE FINAL DELAY of a couple of weeks looms, and then the long-awaited second and final Green Line extension branch will open to riders on December 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced Thursday. All five new stations along the new stretch will come online at the start of service...
MEDFORD, MA
baystatebanner.com

Changes possible in state education policy

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

