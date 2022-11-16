Read full article on original website
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
Maura Healey announces transition plans
Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January's swearing-in ceremony.
Mayor Wu says she and Gov. Baker see Mass. & Cass needs differently
"The reality is that I will not be happy or satisfied until all of the people who are on our waitlist ... have a smooth, humane, and effective system that they can be plugged into." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday said she believes she and Gov. Charlie Baker simply...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
Lt. Gov-elect Kim Driscoll aims to ‘avoid theater’ in transition
As Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll prepare to move into the State House’s executive offices in January as Massachusetts’ first all-female gubernatorial team, transition chair Driscoll said she’s ready to roll up her sleeves. “We’re working to put together policy committees, sourcing the best...
Healey names transition director, 15 co-chairs
BOSTON (SHNS) – A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees...
Maura Healey Builds Out Her Transition Team
A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees are built around...
Healey announces transition committee chairs
GOV.-ELECT MAURA HEALEY, whose campaign often addressed issues more with broad brushstrokes than detailed policy prescriptions, announced six transition policy committees on Friday that will be tasked with “translating the campaign’s vision into plans.”. The committees will be led by 15 co-chairs, including several well-known names from the...
What tax relief measures readers say they want from Gov.-elect Maura Healey
Strained by high inflation and home heating costs, Bay Staters have a lengthy tax relief wishlist for Gov.-elect Maura Healey, who vowed to provide assistance on her first day of taking office this January. Some Massachusetts residents expressed specific demands for the incoming leader in a recent MassLive survey: Suspend...
Medicare for All could be reality in Massachusetts
Medicare for all is one step closer to becoming a reality in Massachusetts. In 20 house districts across the state, voters were asked if they support 'Medicare for All' and the measure was an overwhelming success. The non-binding policy question won in every district where it was on the ballot.
Rochester recount ends in a tie, leaving the balance of power in the N.H. House uncertain
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A recount of the Rochester Ward 4 New Hampshire House race resulted in a tie Wednesday, putting an additional Republican seat in question as the party now holds just a one-seat advantage.
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told
IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces commutation of Ramadan Shabazz, pardons six
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the commutation of the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz to second degree murder, making him immediately eligible for parole. The Parole Board, serving in its function as the Advisory Board of Pardons, recently recommended Mr. Shabazz’s commutation. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor...
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
Green Line to Medford opening Dec. 12
ONE FINAL DELAY of a couple of weeks looms, and then the long-awaited second and final Green Line extension branch will open to riders on December 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced Thursday. All five new stations along the new stretch will come online at the start of service...
Changes possible in state education policy
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. With just five months left in Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, Baker and Education Secretary James Peyser made a move that raised eyebrows, replacing two members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the body that votes on state policy and decides who will serve as commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
