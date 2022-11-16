ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68

UT MARTIN (2-3) Curry 5-7 2-2 12, Nix 5-8 0-2 10, Sears 3-4 1-2 7, Simon 3-11 0-0 7, Stewart 4-16 3-3 13, Williams 3-8 1-2 10, Jeffries 0-1 1-2 1, Miguel 2-2 1-2 6, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Endicott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 9-15 68.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNews

Rohde's 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night. Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WVNews

Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-5) Greene 5-11 1-2 14, Plet 5-7 2-4 12, Doss 3-12 10-11 16, Milton 2-11 5-8 9, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 1-2 0-0 3, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Virden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 18-25 58.
WVNews

Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122

CHARLOTTE (122) Hayward 5-14 1-2 13, Washington 10-20 6-6 28, Plumlee 0-4 2-4 2, Oubre Jr. 12-20 5-5 34, Rozier 11-33 1-1 28, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 0-2 2-2 2, Richards 5-10 3-4 13, Bouknight 0-0 0-0 0, Maledon 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 44-110 20-24 122.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Hunter's 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night. Brevin Galloway scored 14 points,...
CLEMSON, SC
WVNews

No. 6 Kansas 82, S. Utah 76

S. UTAH (3-2) Fausett 4-6 2-4 14, Spurgin 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 3-10 1-4 7, Butler 5-13 0-0 12, Jones 9-27 4-4 25, Healy 1-5 0-0 2, Fallah 3-6 2-2 8, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lemetti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 11-16 76.
KANSAS STATE
WVNews

George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

Pollard 3-3 3-7 9, Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Fofana 3-9 6-6 13, Phillip 5-13 1-3 11, Styles 3-10 2-6 9, Hupstead 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Nugent 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-22 64.
The Comeback

Decision made regarding Buffalo football game

While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Washington 107, Miami 106

MIAMI (106) Highsmith 5-17 1-2 12, Martin 3-12 4-4 12, Jovic 4-10 9-10 18, Lowry 8-23 4-6 24, Strus 8-24 3-3 22, Cain 1-2 2-4 4, O.Robinson 6-10 2-3 14. Totals 35-98 25-32 106.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy