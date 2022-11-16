Read full article on original website
Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68
UT MARTIN (2-3) Curry 5-7 2-2 12, Nix 5-8 0-2 10, Sears 3-4 1-2 7, Simon 3-11 0-0 7, Stewart 4-16 3-3 13, Williams 3-8 1-2 10, Jeffries 0-1 1-2 1, Miguel 2-2 1-2 6, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Endicott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 9-15 68.
Rohde's 16 lead St. Thomas over Troy 78-76
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Andrew Rohde scored 16 points and his jump hook in the paint at the buzzer lifted St. Thomas past Troy 78-76 on Friday night. Rohde had five assists for the Tommies (3-2). Riley Miller scored 16 points, shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.
Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-5) Greene 5-11 1-2 14, Plet 5-7 2-4 12, Doss 3-12 10-11 16, Milton 2-11 5-8 9, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 1-2 0-0 3, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Virden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 18-25 58.
Alabama basketball puts on scoring clinic to defeat Jacksonville State
It was a good night for the Alabama men’s basketball team to say the least. Not only did the Tide score 104 points, but they also held a good Jacksonville State team to 62 points. Last season, the matchup was a tight game that resulted in a 65-59 victory for the Tide. This time around Nate Oats’ squad pulled away with a 104-62 victory.
Cleveland 132, Charlotte 122
CHARLOTTE (122) Hayward 5-14 1-2 13, Washington 10-20 6-6 28, Plumlee 0-4 2-4 2, Oubre Jr. 12-20 5-5 34, Rozier 11-33 1-1 28, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 0-2 2-2 2, Richards 5-10 3-4 13, Bouknight 0-0 0-0 0, Maledon 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 44-110 20-24 122.
'Coach, you looked stressed.' Urban Meyer reflects on Ohio State's 2018 win vs. Maryland
Urban Meyer knows what Maryland is capable of. The last time Ohio State football faced the Terrapins the week before facing rival Michigan, Maryland gave the Buckeyes a scare, coming up just short in a 52-51 overtime loss in 2018. OSU Headlines newsletter:Sign up for our daily newsletter on Ohio State sports ...
Hunter's 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66 Friday night. Brevin Galloway scored 14 points,...
No. 6 Kansas 82, S. Utah 76
S. UTAH (3-2) Fausett 4-6 2-4 14, Spurgin 2-3 2-2 6, Allen 3-10 1-4 7, Butler 5-13 0-0 12, Jones 9-27 4-4 25, Healy 1-5 0-0 2, Fallah 3-6 2-2 8, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lemetti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 11-16 76.
George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Pollard 3-3 3-7 9, Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Fofana 3-9 6-6 13, Phillip 5-13 1-3 11, Styles 3-10 2-6 9, Hupstead 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Nugent 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-22 64.
Decision made regarding Buffalo football game
While the Buffalo Bills try to make it to Detroit so they can play their game this weekend, the Buffalo Bulls will not have that opportunity. Thanks to the six feet of snow that the region has received in recent days, their game against the Akron Zips was “postponed indefinitely” on Saturday. Akron at Buffalo Read more... The post Decision made regarding Buffalo football game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington 107, Miami 106
MIAMI (106) Highsmith 5-17 1-2 12, Martin 3-12 4-4 12, Jovic 4-10 9-10 18, Lowry 8-23 4-6 24, Strus 8-24 3-3 22, Cain 1-2 2-4 4, O.Robinson 6-10 2-3 14. Totals 35-98 25-32 106.
Snow postponement puts Akron-Buffalo game in question
Officials with the Mid-American Conference will decide in the coming week whether the football game between Buffalo and Akron will
