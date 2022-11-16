Read full article on original website
Eater
10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
Eater
Two Super Popular San Francisco Food Businesses Just Made Their Debut at the Ferry Building
The Ferry Building, San Francisco’s historic waterfront transit center and marketplace, has seen an uptick in occupancy in the last few weeks. As of today, James Beard award-winning chef Reem Assil is serving chocolate chip halawa cookies and cardamom cold brew out of Suite 19 in the building, across the way from El Porteno. The new location for Assil’s business, serving Ferry Building exclusive items in addition to the familiar offerings including her popular mana’eesh, will be open Thursady and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with slightly reduced hours this opening week).
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
Eater
This Beloved Gumbo Pop-Up Is Opening Its First Location in the Bayview
Fans of the Outer Sunset farmer’s market’s Gumbo Social rejoice: Dontaye Ball’s powerful gumbo has found a permanent home in the Bayview. The business will move into the former Frisco Fried location at 5176 3rd Street. The permanent location plans to feature a “build your own gumbo” menu in addition to vegan, smoked turkey, and the traditional sausage bowl. Five different po’ boys, Ball’s California greens, and a slew of other vegan options that the entrepreneur trialed at the farmer’s market will also be on deck. Ball will have desserts curated by Yes Pudding for the space, a relationship he built through both businesses being at the farmer’s market.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
KQED
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
Cafe by Day, Wine Bar by Night to Reopen in Berkeley
Bartavelle Cafe — and its nighttime alter ego, Bar Sardine — is taking over 1621 San Pablo Avenue.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses
San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
Cafe Buenos Aires Plans to Open Third Location
The Argentinian cafe has recently signed a lease for a new commercial kitchen and retail space in Berkeley.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
48hills.org
Noise Pop announces first phase: Here’s 3 must-see local(ish) acts
Noise Pop, the week-long citywide music festival, returns next spring for its 30th anniversary, February 20-26. Spanning more than 25 local venues, the event kicks off the national music festival cycle, with raucous mosh-pit frenzied happy hour shows, dominated by gritty edgy bands on the cusp, to the after-hours discothèque pulse at local dance club venues. It’s an all-inclusive, crosstown, downtown, around-town music party that reads vast and feels personal.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
sanleandronext.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Downtown San Leandro
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays, Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to open at 1495 E. 14th Street in Downtown San Leandro! This highly anticipated restaurant is opening on Friday, November 18, 2022 with hours Sunday—Thursday, 11AM to 11PM and Friday—Saturday, 11AM to midnight. Dave’s Hot...
The Almanac Online
Cocoa & Butter closing its doors months after opening on University Avenue
The display case filled with baked goods and sweets at Cocoa & Butter in Palo Alto. Courtesy Rafae Bhatti. Cocoa & Butter, a French bakery and patisserie that opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Palo Alto seven months ago, announced Nov. 16 that it has closed the shop, offering its goods only through online orders.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
11 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
