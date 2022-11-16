ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Eater

10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek

The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Eater

Two Super Popular San Francisco Food Businesses Just Made Their Debut at the Ferry Building

The Ferry Building, San Francisco’s historic waterfront transit center and marketplace, has seen an uptick in occupancy in the last few weeks. As of today, James Beard award-winning chef Reem Assil is serving chocolate chip halawa cookies and cardamom cold brew out of Suite 19 in the building, across the way from El Porteno. The new location for Assil’s business, serving Ferry Building exclusive items in addition to the familiar offerings including her popular mana’eesh, will be open Thursady and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with slightly reduced hours this opening week).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning.  "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net.  It worked....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Eater

This Beloved Gumbo Pop-Up Is Opening Its First Location in the Bayview

Fans of the Outer Sunset farmer’s market’s Gumbo Social rejoice: Dontaye Ball’s powerful gumbo has found a permanent home in the Bayview. The business will move into the former Frisco Fried location at 5176 3rd Street. The permanent location plans to feature a “build your own gumbo” menu in addition to vegan, smoked turkey, and the traditional sausage bowl. Five different po’ boys, Ball’s California greens, and a slew of other vegan options that the entrepreneur trialed at the farmer’s market will also be on deck. Ball will have desserts curated by Yes Pudding for the space, a relationship he built through both businesses being at the farmer’s market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
RICHMOND, CA
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses

San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Noise Pop announces first phase: Here’s 3 must-see local(ish) acts

Noise Pop, the week-long citywide music festival, returns next spring for its 30th anniversary, February 20-26. Spanning more than 25 local venues, the event kicks off the national music festival cycle, with raucous mosh-pit frenzied happy hour shows, dominated by gritty edgy bands on the cusp, to the after-hours discothèque pulse at local dance club venues. It’s an all-inclusive, crosstown, downtown, around-town music party that reads vast and feels personal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanleandronext.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Downtown San Leandro

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays, Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to open at 1495 E. 14th Street in Downtown San Leandro! This highly anticipated restaurant is opening on Friday, November 18, 2022 with hours Sunday—Thursday, 11AM to 11PM and Friday—Saturday, 11AM to midnight. Dave’s Hot...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
The Almanac Online

Cocoa & Butter closing its doors months after opening on University Avenue

The display case filled with baked goods and sweets at Cocoa & Butter in Palo Alto. Courtesy Rafae Bhatti. Cocoa & Butter, a French bakery and patisserie that opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Palo Alto seven months ago, announced Nov. 16 that it has closed the shop, offering its goods only through online orders.
PALO ALTO, CA
Secret SF

11 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area

Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
CALIFORNIA STATE

