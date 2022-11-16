Community Comes Together for Young Mother with Cancer

LOMA, Colo. (KREX) —

When it rains, it pours, and one western slope family is getting soaked right now. The first scare for the Wachholtz family was in March when Alyza went into labor suddenly at only 28 weeks pregnant. She was sent via life flight to Children’s Hospital in Denver where she stayed for 12 weeks because the baby contracted Hydrocephalus. The family only spent ten days at home before Scare number two, where they had to be again flown to Denver for care at Children’s Hospital. If that wasn’t enough Alyza was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Bulky Lymphoma Cancer. Needless to say, it’s been a rough year for the Wachholtz family. Alyza told KREX, “It was a little traumatizing. And I have two young kids at home and learning how to go through cancer treatments and be a mom at the same time. Is not an easy thing to do.”



Fortunately, Alyza isn’t alone. She told us, “My friends and family have really stepped up to the plate for me for the last year, but really right now they’re my backbone.” One of Alyza’s close friends, Jackie Young, set up a fundraising dinner over the weekend to allow more of the community to support Alyza and her young family… the community didn’t let her down. That dinner turned into dancing, a silent auction, and more. By the end of the night, they exceeded their goal of raising 15 thousand dollars to help Alyza and her infant son, Briggs, with medical costs. As family friend Jackie said in her statement after the event the community showed, “that the Wachholtz family, are not alone in their battle.” Alyza has 12 rounds of Chemo planned over the next 6 months followed up with several rounds of radiation. Baby Briggs will continue to have treatment at Children’s in Denver every few months. The path forward will be hard for the Wachholtz family. Goals were met at their Benefit dinner, but further fundraising is underway on their GoFundMe

