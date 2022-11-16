Read full article on original website
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and has refused...
WVNews
WVNews
