Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
City Council gets a ‘doomsday presentation’ on sea level rise ― and pledges action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ongoing fight against the effects of climate change took centerstage at the Honolulu City Council on Thursday. In the past, the council’s Zoning and Planning Committee has drafted bills surrounding coastal erosion and climate change. But lawmakers are now looking at creating comprehensive legislation focused on shoreline development.
Ballots invalidated as signature-fix deadline passes
Just a fraction of the more than 5,000 ballots held aside with signature validation issues were fixed by today's "cure" deadline.
DOE prioritizes former St. Francis School acquisition
It was a surprise for many parents when St. Francis School permanently closed its door and since then, the more than 11-acre property has sat idle, waiting for what is next.
hawaiibusiness.com
A Legacy of Generosity Lives On
When Grafton Jhung was growing up in Honolulu in the 1930s and ’40s, he didn’t have it easy. “[His mother Caroline] was a single mom, raising three boys, and she worked as a seamstress and a tailor near Hickam Air Force Base to make ends meet,” says his daughter Catherine Jhung. “They just didn’t have a lot of money, and that had a strong impact on my father. I think it really drove him to succeed later in life.”
Hawaii County passes sensitive place bill for guns
After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.
Honolulu Police Chief Tries To Rebuild Community Trust One Group At A Time
Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan took questions from members of the Hawaii Society of Business Professionals Thursday about homeless people living near their businesses, getting more police officers patrolling beats and what they can do to support the department. Logan, who took office in June and is the third chief...
Trial of former union boss Brian Ahakuelo now in jury’s hands
The trial of former media union boss Brian Ahakuelo is now in the hands of the jury. This, after closing arguments were held today in federal court.
Backlog delays food stamps for hundreds of families
Struggling families have not been getting food stamps issued by the state. They've reached out to KHON2 to find out what's holding up the benefits.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Armed with a new law, the city issued dozens of violations on illegal short-term rentals over the last month. The city pledged a crackdown amid concerns that Oahu vacation rentals have hurt the character of residential neighborhoods. Since the ordnance went into effect Oct. 23, the city...
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Are you proud of your recycling habits in Hawaii?
Nov. 15 is observed as America Recycles Day which raises awareness about recycling and purchasing and using recycled products.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport
It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
nomadlawyer.org
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
hulalandblog.com
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
Redevelopment begins at King Kalakaua Plaza
After years of King Kalakaua Plaza sitting vacant, following the closures of Nike Town and other retailers more than a decade ago, the property is finally set for a major redevelopment.
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
Comments / 0