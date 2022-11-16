Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
County: Hazard Mitigation Survey Closes Nov. 18
Los Alamos County Emergency Management (EM) Division is conducting a study to better understand the preparedness needs and risk perceptions of those who live and work in the County as part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process. To do so, a questionnaire has been created. EM encourages the entire community to participate in the Hazard Mitigation Survey before it closes this Friday, November 18, 2022.
rrobserver.com
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
losalamosreporter.com
Community Development Advisory Board’s Recommendations On Nuisance Code Available Online
The Community Development Advisory Board has spent much of its time this year informing ourselves about and discussing, debating, and tussling over details of Chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Municipal code, aka the Nuisance Code, and the rewrite of it led by contractor Dekker/Perich/Sabatini. The Chapter 18 rewrite...
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Aluminum Collection Is Saturday
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Los Alamos Kiwanis club will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). Collection hours are 9am to 1 pm. The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they’ve had accumulating and help support our environment and the Kiwanis. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis.
KOAT 7
New APS board policy sparks community outrage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at an APS school board meeting to address concerns with the KB1 policy Wednesday. The policy focuses on parental rights and responsibilities. Some believe the proposed new board policy will impact the confidentiality of students. "I believe this policy will be...
losalamosreporter.com
We Get The Community We Deserve
It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to receive the support of 3,548 voters and those without voting rights who contribute equally, and sometimes more, to our community. I’m sorry I didn’t knock on enough doors, shake enough hands, and kiss enough babies to win it, but this community has too much potential for good to give up on it. Please keep voting for people over parties and we’ll get the community we deserve.
KRQE News 13
APS recognizes teacher Michelle Perez, a Highland High teacher
Albuquerque Public Schools has an education foundation and it’s a non-profit for APS. The funds they raise go towards creative academic projects, programs, and clubs. Each year, the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers for their original ideas benefiting their students. Michelle Perez is a teacher at Highland High school.
KRQE News 13
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year
Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly …. Healthcare advocates say around $65 million improperly taken from Healthcare Affordability fund last year. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff
Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
losalamosreporter.com
Councilor Sara Scott: Chapter 18 – What Is The Nuisance Code And Why Is It Being Updated?
I hope this fall finds you well and enjoying the natural beauty and crisp weather here in Los Alamos. In this note I’ll provide some information regarding the status of the Nuisance Code update, key changes being proposed to the code, background information on why this update was undertaken and how the current code has been used in our community.
Rio Grande Sun
Santa Clara Apartments Closing Down
Santa Clara Apartments has been condemned and all residents must move from the building by Nov. 21. The notice of condemnation was sent to residents on Nov. 7 and they were given two weeks to evacuate. Several residents took issue with only receiving a $30 one-time voucher that they said can only be used at Pajarito Mobile Homes or Las Lomas Apartments.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Power Restored for Townsite Utility Customers
Power was restored at 3:55 p.m. in the scheduled power outage that affected much of the Los Alamos townsite. The first estimated restoration time was 3:00 but the initial repairs didn’t hold. Electric crews from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) were successful in restoring power to all Los Alamos residents on their second attempt.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Family Council And Youth Activity Centers Honored By Council With A Proclamation
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening recognized the 60th anniversary of Los Alamos Family Council and the 40th anniversary of the Youth Activity Centers with a proclamation. Pictured are, from left, Ed Vigil, Mae Lopez, Maegan Carter, Family Council Executive Director Jordan Redmond and Councilor David Izraelevitz. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
KRQE News 13
Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
losalamosreporter.com
Council Proclaims Saturday, Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday In Los Alamos County
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott, far right, presents a proclamation to Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce representatives Ryn Hermann, center, and Sam McRae proclaiming Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Los Alamos County. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Council members meeting Tuesday evening at the...
KOAT 7
Doctors warn of looming tripledemic for children in schools
Doctors in our state are concerned about what is being called a possible "tripledemic". That's the threat of flu season together with RSV and COVID-19 cases. As we enter the winter months, kids across our state are going to be together in indoor spaces like school more often than not. When the weather gets colder, doctors say we could see a surge of these respiratory viruses.
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Planned Power Outage In Progress
A scheduled power outage is affecting much of the Los Alamos townsite. Utility customers on North Mesa, Barranca Mesa and in North Community are currently without power while utility line workers from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) collaborate on a feeder repair.
kunm.org
Hospitals in Albuquerque are crowded with pediatric RSV infections
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Comments / 0