Central Illinois Proud
Teen involved with April shooting arrested Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning. 19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.
25newsnow.com
2 arrested stemming from April shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people have been arrested during the investigation of an April 12 shooting that left two with apparent gunshot wounds. On Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., Peoria Police conducted surveillance on a residence connected to a wanted suspect, Jahmahn E. Williams, 19. During the investigation,...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: 50 rounds fired as man is injured after South Peoria shooting-Police
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating as they say a total of 50 rounds were fired in South Peoria Friday afternoon. The first call of a ShotSpotter alert came in at 12:38 p.m. Friday near Montana and Ligonier, with 35 rounds fired. Then, within a span of three...
Central Illinois Proud
Bond set for man charged in Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for the man accused of killing 53-year-old Richard Wass of Pekin. According to a Tazewell County States Attorney press release, 20-year-old Kolby Kincade’s bond is $2.5 million. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. On...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
wglt.org
Juvenile injured in dual shootings in Bloomington
Bloomington Police are investigating two gunfire incidents on Wednesday night, including one that left a young person injured. The first happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Rainbow Circle apartments on the east side, near Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue. No one was injured in that shots-fired incident. The second incident...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police
A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
Central Illinois Proud
No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have yet to make an arrest after a teenage boy was shot late Wednesday night. According to a press release from BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Deville Drive just before 11 p.m. for a shots fired incident. They located a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigate Rainbow Circle shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired. The circumstances...
Central Illinois Proud
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man, arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday. Erick D. Jackson, 18, received a $1.5 million bond during his hearing. Jackson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with first-degree...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
Central Illinois Proud
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people …. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police Dept. hosting gun buyback program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–This Saturday, Nov. 18, Peoria Police Dept. (PPD) will buy your unwanted guns. Peoria is offering up to $500 per functioning firearm. This will include controversial weapons known as “ghost guns”, a firearm that uses untraceable parts made at home from a 3-D printer. To...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
wcbu.org
Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire
Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
