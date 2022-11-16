ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Teen involved with April shooting arrested Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning. 19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2 arrested stemming from April shooting investigation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people have been arrested during the investigation of an April 12 shooting that left two with apparent gunshot wounds. On Thursday at around 1:13 p.m., Peoria Police conducted surveillance on a residence connected to a wanted suspect, Jahmahn E. Williams, 19. During the investigation,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bond set for man charged in Pekin murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for the man accused of killing 53-year-old Richard Wass of Pekin. According to a Tazewell County States Attorney press release, 20-year-old Kolby Kincade’s bond is $2.5 million. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. On...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: 1 person wounded as Peoria Police probe 50 shots fired on south side

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was wounded Friday after three ShotSpotter alerts indicated 50 gunshots were fired in just a couple of minutes time on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release they received a ShotSpotter alert of 35 rounds fired in the 2700 block of West Montana just before 12:40 p.m. When police got there, they received another ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired in the 2300 block of West Grinnell. The third ShotSpotter alert indicated 10 rounds fired in the 1500 block of South Faraday.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Juvenile injured in dual shootings in Bloomington

Bloomington Police are investigating two gunfire incidents on Wednesday night, including one that left a young person injured. The first happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Rainbow Circle apartments on the east side, near Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue. No one was injured in that shots-fired incident. The second incident...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee From Streator Wanted By Police

A convicted drug dealer from Streator is a wanted man. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty in 2020 in La Salle County to dealing meth. Kresbach...
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have yet to make an arrest after a teenage boy was shot late Wednesday night. According to a press release from BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Deville Drive just before 11 p.m. for a shots fired incident. They located a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police investigate Rainbow Circle shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired. The circumstances...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man, arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday. Erick D. Jackson, 18, received a $1.5 million bond during his hearing. Jackson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with first-degree...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights fire victim identified by Peoria County Coroner

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Using dental records, the Peoria County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire Monday night in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Nathan C. Cannon. Harwood says an autopsy showed Cannon endured severe smoke inhalation prior...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police Dept. hosting gun buyback program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–This Saturday, Nov. 18, Peoria Police Dept. (PPD) will buy your unwanted guns. Peoria is offering up to $500 per functioning firearm. This will include controversial weapons known as “ghost guns”, a firearm that uses untraceable parts made at home from a 3-D printer. To...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Coroner identifies Peoria Heights man killed in house fire

Dental records were used to identify a Peoria Heights man killed in a house fire this week. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 32-year-old Nathan Cannon died of smoke inhalation before his body was burned in the house fire in the 1100 block of E. Lake. The cause of the...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL

