Based on these Yellowstone reviews, is one of the biggest shows on TV in trouble?

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HziZA_0jCJ6ONc00

For the legions of fans obsessed with Taylor Sheridan’s juicy TV western about the Dutton family of Montana — which has been described as Succession with cowboy hats, although Sheridan himself resists the comparison — the record-setting Yellowstone Season 5 debut this week surely comes as no surprise.

Back when it first debuted, this series tapped into a red-state aesthetic and an audience that didn’t feel well-served by, well, pretty much everything else on TV at the moment. And that audience has stuck around. So much so, that the Paramount Network show pulled in its biggest overnight launch audience to date for its Season 5 premiere, with an audience of 12.1 million also cementing the new season’s debut as the biggest scripted premiere of the year.

Yellowstone Season 5 reviews

Even so, is Sheridan’s narrative about the Dutton empire and the Yellowstone ranch at the center of it starting to lose some of its luster? Maybe, at least based on early audience reviews.

On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, there’s an extremely lopsided dynamic to the reactions among critics and fans, of a sort that you rarely see to this extent.

So far, Yellowstone Season 5 — at least, as of the time of this writing — boasts a percent 100% critics score on the review aggregation site. TV critics have been slow to come around to this show, one of several Paramount titles with Sheridan at the helm, but that’s a discussion for another day. Now, though, here we are with stellar feedback from the critics.

Fans and critics, though, rarely see eye-to-eye when it comes to a particular show or movie. Indeed, it’s not uncommon for critics to love a show that makes fans cringe and vice versa. The difference in the case of Yellowstone, though, is pretty extreme. The show’s fans seem to feel completely different about what they’ve seen so far of Season 5. In fact, the new season actually seems to be a complete flop with some parts of the franchise’s audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkkLN_0jCJ6ONc00

To be sure, one important caveat that must be pointed out here is that Rotten Tomatoes scores measure a very specific thing — it’s the sentiment from a subset of a subset of, in this case, Yellowstone viewers.

‘Off to a terrible start’

The first subset reflected here includes viewers so fired up one way or another about the show that they decide to go online and leave their feedback. But not all of them will do so at Rotten Tomatoes, which is why the audience score above — which, certainly, is pretty terrible — is still only reflective of the specific users from within the larger group that bothered to go online at all to talk about Yellowstone.

All that said, it can be argued that there’s generally a life cycle to TV shows, with the most hardcore fans often taking a harder line on later seasons of a series because they remember what it was like “back when.” Especially with a series like Yellowstone, which a particular demographic embraced and turned into a smash hit.

“Season 5 off to a terrible start,” one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer opined. “Did the writers run out of material? Two hours of re-run plot lines, with its signature mail-in-moment being Beth at the bar verbally undressing some guy. We get it. There is no maturation … good or bad … in these characters.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Blowing Off Co-Stars Behind The Scenes, Won’t Do Group Interviews

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been refusing to do all-cast publicity for the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources close to the situation, Reilly and her cast mates have been dealing with friction on screen but in real life. As season 5 of the Paramount Network hit returns on Nov. 13, sources revealed the show’s cast has become a bit cliquey, with Kelly and her onscreen dad, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.“They’re both ultra-private people,” said an insider close to the situation. “The rest of the cast has become quite close.” Another source Costner, both an exec producer and...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Looper

Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone

The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
MONTANA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes teases a painful future for Monica as Cole Hauser hints at a new role in Sheridan’s universe

Happy Friday, Yellowstone fans, and if you’re floating around on cloud nine today, we don’t blame you. We’re just over a week away from the season five premiere of our favorite cowboy drama and can’t get enough of all things Dutton. From the actors and actresses who breathe life into our favorite characters to the storylines that keep us coming back for more, it’s time to pay homage to the universe that keeps on giving.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH

Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Leaving LA to Live in Montana

Actor Luke Grimes has played the beloved Montanan cowboy Kayce Dutton in the hit neo-Western Yellowstone for nearly five years now. However, the longtime star actually spent a lot of his time prior to the show in Los Angeles. Ahead of the long-awaited season five premiere of Yellowstone, Grimes shared what it was like moving from the jam-packed city of LA to the vast, stunning landscape of Montana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
