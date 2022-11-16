Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRAThe Tufts Daily
bcinterruption.com
BC Women’s Hockey vs. New Hampshire: Final Thoughts & Predictions
It seems to have happened pretty quickly, but Boston College Women’s Hockey is on a pretty lengthy losing streak all of a sudden. The Eagles have lost 4 in a row and 5 of their last 6, and while a lot of that is due to the fact that the Eagles just faced their toughest opponent of the season and got shut out twice, it’s mostly because the offense is on a brutal scoring drought. BC hasn’t scored a goal in 148 minutes of game time and has just one in their last 240 minutes. That is most definitely not going to cut it.
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Women’s Basketball Earns Close Victory Over Northeastern
The Eagles left a lot to be desired in today’s matchup against Northeastern, shooting just 39% from the floor, and making 22 turnovers. Luckily for them, strong rebounding and free throw shooting helped BC to pull off a 64-59 victory against the Huskies despite trailing for much of the game.
bcinterruption.com
Final Thoughts & Predictions - Boston College Football @ Notre Dame
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles travel to a chilly South Bend to face longtime foe Notre Dame in their penultimate game of the regular season. The 2:30pm ET kickoff is setting up to be a chilly 30 degrees with winds blowing as high as 25 mph. After an oddly warm few weeks, winter is rapidly approaching.
bcinterruption.com
Boston College vs Notre Dame: Fighting Irish Team Preview
BC goes to take on another ranked opponent, on the road, on their Senior Day, with #18 Notre Dame. Notre Dame currently sits at 7-3 and are riding a four-game winning streak. It was a very precarious start for Marcus Freeman in this first year on the job. After a fairly competitive first game against Ohio State, they had an absolute stinker at home against Marshall and just scraped by against Cal. Another terrible home loss to Stanford just last month, and things could have easily gone haywire. But since then, they’ve really started producing results, juicing the likes of Syracuse and Clemson to put themselves back in the polls.
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Man pulled from Boston Harbor thanks rescuers
BOSTON - Josh Schroeder knows he's been given a second chance at life. Last week, he was rescued after being found unconscious in Boston Harbor. "I am just thankful that I'm alive and making a recovery," he said. Josh says he had just left the Celtics game and was on his way to the bathroom walking near an embankment. "I just remember approaching the top of it. There were a ton of people leaving the game," he said. Josh says what happened next is still unclear. Moments later a stranger found him in the water and screamed for help....
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high. But...
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time
BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
nshoremag.com
Holy Cow Ice Cream Wins National Award For Local Favorite Flavor
BONS winner Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe has won national honors for its ice cream flavors. The North American Ice Cream Association named Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – of Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem – the winner of several awards at its annual ice cream competition, held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas. The organization’s highest honor, Flavor of the Year, went to Holy Cow’s original flavor Ritzy AF, a salted butter cracker ice cream base, loaded with house-made Ritz Cracker toffee bark. The flavor was introduced last year as a holiday special but sold so well it earned a permanent spot on the menu.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
NECN
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston
BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
lpgasmagazine.com
Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane
Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow and rain approaches the region. The advisory is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden, Berkshire, and Hampshire counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Portions...
Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet in Wayland
A construction worker in Wayland had to be rushed to the hospital via MedFLight after falling over 20 feet Tuesday night. According to the Wayland Fire Department, crews responded to Plain Road at 4:48 p.m. after the 27-year-old worker sustained serious injuries in the fall. He was flown to Beth...
