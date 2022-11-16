ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

bcinterruption.com

BC Women’s Hockey vs. New Hampshire: Final Thoughts & Predictions

It seems to have happened pretty quickly, but Boston College Women’s Hockey is on a pretty lengthy losing streak all of a sudden. The Eagles have lost 4 in a row and 5 of their last 6, and while a lot of that is due to the fact that the Eagles just faced their toughest opponent of the season and got shut out twice, it’s mostly because the offense is on a brutal scoring drought. BC hasn’t scored a goal in 148 minutes of game time and has just one in their last 240 minutes. That is most definitely not going to cut it.
DURHAM, NH
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Women’s Basketball Earns Close Victory Over Northeastern

The Eagles left a lot to be desired in today’s matchup against Northeastern, shooting just 39% from the floor, and making 22 turnovers. Luckily for them, strong rebounding and free throw shooting helped BC to pull off a 64-59 victory against the Huskies despite trailing for much of the game.
BOSTON, MA
bcinterruption.com

Final Thoughts & Predictions - Boston College Football @ Notre Dame

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles travel to a chilly South Bend to face longtime foe Notre Dame in their penultimate game of the regular season. The 2:30pm ET kickoff is setting up to be a chilly 30 degrees with winds blowing as high as 25 mph. After an oddly warm few weeks, winter is rapidly approaching.
NOTRE DAME, IN
bcinterruption.com

Boston College vs Notre Dame: Fighting Irish Team Preview

BC goes to take on another ranked opponent, on the road, on their Senior Day, with #18 Notre Dame. Notre Dame currently sits at 7-3 and are riding a four-game winning streak. It was a very precarious start for Marcus Freeman in this first year on the job. After a fairly competitive first game against Ohio State, they had an absolute stinker at home against Marshall and just scraped by against Cal. Another terrible home loss to Stanford just last month, and things could have easily gone haywire. But since then, they’ve really started producing results, juicing the likes of Syracuse and Clemson to put themselves back in the polls.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man pulled from Boston Harbor thanks rescuers

BOSTON - Josh Schroeder knows he's been given a second chance at life. Last week, he was rescued after being found unconscious in Boston Harbor. "I am just thankful that I'm alive and making a recovery," he said. Josh says he had just left the Celtics game and was on his way to the bathroom walking near an embankment. "I just remember approaching the top of it. There were a ton of people leaving the game," he said. Josh says what happened next is still unclear. Moments later a stranger found him in the water and screamed for help....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time

BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Holy Cow Ice Cream Wins National Award For Local Favorite Flavor

BONS winner Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe has won national honors for its ice cream flavors. The North American Ice Cream Association named Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – of Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem – the winner of several awards at its annual ice cream competition, held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas. The organization’s highest honor, Flavor of the Year, went to Holy Cow’s original flavor Ritzy AF, a salted butter cracker ice cream base, loaded with house-made Ritz Cracker toffee bark. The flavor was introduced last year as a holiday special but sold so well it earned a permanent spot on the menu.
SALEM, MA
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
boxofficepro.com

Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location

Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
HANOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston

BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
BOSTON, MA
lpgasmagazine.com

Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane

Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
NEWPORT, NH

