ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
411mania.com
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
411mania.com
Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage
Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
411mania.com
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Bunny Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Anna Jay To Replace
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that women’s division star The Bunny has been pulled from this evening’s go-home edition of Dyamite, where she was set to face Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm in an eliminator matchup. JAS member Anna Jay will now be taking on Storm, and if she wins, will earn a title shot following this weekend’ Full Gear pay-per-view.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 11/21 (Taped On 11/16)
AEW taped matches for the November 21 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 16 from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21) Athena defeated Victoria Andreola. Rush and The Butcher & The Blade def. Doug Love, Channing Thomas...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
411mania.com
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
411mania.com
Impact News: Preview For This Week’s Show, Match For This Week’s Before the Impact
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video previewing this week’s show. You can see the video below:. – Impact has announced that Andrew Everett will face Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, which airs at 7:15 AM on Impact! Plus, YouTube and Facebook.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens stuns Roman Reigns, teams set for Survivor Series WarGames
The teams are set for WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Kevin Owens made an immediate splash in his return to television, laying out Roman Reigns and giving his team a leg up over The Bloodline. SmackDown opened with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teasing the person who would complete their five-man squad,...
411mania.com
WWE Shares New Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Live Events
– WWE has released a new ticket pre-sale code for 34 upcoming live events. The pre-sale is available for today and tomorrow only. Fans can use the passcode CHEER now.
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
411mania.com
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion
MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The following bouts are set for next Thanksgiving show, which airs on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:. * Double Jeopardy Match:...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22
Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
