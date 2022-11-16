ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage

Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.
The Bunny Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To Illness, Anna Jay To Replace

AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that women’s division star The Bunny has been pulled from this evening’s go-home edition of Dyamite, where she was set to face Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm in an eliminator matchup. JAS member Anna Jay will now be taking on Storm, and if she wins, will earn a title shot following this weekend’ Full Gear pay-per-view.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 11/21 (Taped On 11/16)

AEW taped matches for the November 21 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 16 from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21) Athena defeated Victoria Andreola. Rush and The Butcher & The Blade def. Doug Love, Channing Thomas...
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon

A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
Lineup Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion

MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The following bouts are set for next Thanksgiving show, which airs on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake.
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:. * Double Jeopardy Match:...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22

Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
Updated AEW Full Gear Card

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches

The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

