Saint Augustine, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll opening in St. Augustine

Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll announced plans for a Nov. 19 soft opening of its St. Augustine restaurant. It is the chain’s third location and the first in Florida. The restaurant, at 34 Granada St., is across the street from the Lightner Museum in the historic Downtown area. “The...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
wild941.com

Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You

When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

‘Throwaway Boy’ partially set in St. Augustine

Set in St. Augustine and Dahlonega, Georgia, “Throwaway Boy,” author J.E. Mooney’s second book, explores the complicated yet beautiful relationship of Ricky Plyer and Christina Spear. Inspired by actual events, Christina is heartbroken to hear that Ricky, her mentee and friend, has committed suicide. Just four years...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants

Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Tasting Tours offers variety of experiences during Nights of Lights

One thing St. Augustine is known for is its Nights of Lights tradition. This event is a staple of the city, bringing visitors from around the world to see St. Augustine dressed from the ground to the rooftops in millions of twinkling lights. Known as one of the best holiday lighting displays in the world, Nights of Lights is in its 29th year and will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 31.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Cold front headed to Tampa Bay area this week!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know all too well in Florida that the temperature may not always line up with how cool the calendar says it should be, especially in November!. While most of the country is already dealing with frigid winter air, temperatures in the Tampa Bay region have mostly been running near or slightly above normal for this time of year.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
First Coast News

St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Weather Channel

Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says

Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
FLORIDA STATE

