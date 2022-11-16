Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll opening in St. Augustine
Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll announced plans for a Nov. 19 soft opening of its St. Augustine restaurant. It is the chain’s third location and the first in Florida. The restaurant, at 34 Granada St., is across the street from the Lightner Museum in the historic Downtown area. “The...
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
Publix in St. Augustine will offer beer and wine to shoppers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. St. Augustine shoppers will now get a chance to sip while they shop at Publix, as a new feature called Publix Pours comes to Florida comes to the Parkway Village of St. Johns location.
St. Augustine recycles old junk ahead of the holidays
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — People getting ready to welcome guests for the holidays but still had a pesky pile of papers to shred, or that box of old devices to get rid of, got some free help from the City of St. Augustine on Friday. The City helped folks...
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
pontevedrarecorder.com
‘Throwaway Boy’ partially set in St. Augustine
Set in St. Augustine and Dahlonega, Georgia, “Throwaway Boy,” author J.E. Mooney’s second book, explores the complicated yet beautiful relationship of Ricky Plyer and Christina Spear. Inspired by actual events, Christina is heartbroken to hear that Ricky, her mentee and friend, has committed suicide. Just four years...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
It’s gardening season: Here’s a guide to South Florida’s native and invasive plants
Now that temperatures are dipping ever so slightly, gardeners are getting ready to get their hands dirty for a new season of freshly planted fall foliage. If you’re new to South Florida or new to gardening, here’s a tip: Make sure to choose native plants that grow harmoniously with fellow shrubs, trees and flowers — and steer clear of invasive plants, which have been artificially introduced ...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Tasting Tours offers variety of experiences during Nights of Lights
One thing St. Augustine is known for is its Nights of Lights tradition. This event is a staple of the city, bringing visitors from around the world to see St. Augustine dressed from the ground to the rooftops in millions of twinkling lights. Known as one of the best holiday lighting displays in the world, Nights of Lights is in its 29th year and will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 31.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
Local man’s boat home destroyed by Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Almost a week after Tropical Storm Nicole, people are still feeling its impact. For one St. Augustine man, his boat home is in shambles after the storm smashed it into the Bridge of Lions. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “My heart is trembling...
Publix to serve beer, wine at these Florida locations
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix customers can now enjoy a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping at select stores in Florida. Customers can order freshly brewed coffee, a glass of wine, or beer and sip while they shop. According to Publix’s website, customers “can enjoy a glass...
Photos | Nicole unearths signs pointing to Marine Studios from over 80 years ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a lot of damage and took a lot away from the St. Augustine community, but the storm also gave something back. Metal signs directing traffic to Marine Studios, the old name for what is now Marineland, were unearthed during the storm. Marineland says they are from the 1930's to mid 1940's, based on the logo.
This Florida Destination is Listed Among World-Wide Destinations You Should Visit Off-Season Right Now
Many popular destinations are equally as attractive off-season. There are still things to do, see, and enjoy, but there may be fewer crowds, cheaper hotel rates, and sometimes, better weather. In the case of Florida, off-season often means avoiding the heat and humidity of summer, a time when many families choose to travel to Florida.
Cold front headed to Tampa Bay area this week!
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know all too well in Florida that the temperature may not always line up with how cool the calendar says it should be, especially in November!. While most of the country is already dealing with frigid winter air, temperatures in the Tampa Bay region have mostly been running near or slightly above normal for this time of year.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
The Weather Channel
Erosion From Hurricanes Ian, Nicole In Florida Is No Surprise, Geologist Says
Dozens of buildings along Florida's east coast were deemed unsafe after Nicole. Sea level rise is making the impact from storms worse, scientists say. "We should not be surprised," coastal geologist Randall Parkinson says. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel...
St. Johns County faces ‘impossible task’ in Summer Haven after Nicole breach
ST. JOHNS, Fla. — It’s a decade-old issue in St. Johns County and the beach at Summer Haven again opened up to new problems. Another breach to the dune threatens several homes and leaves many off the power grid. The solution to the ongoing problem could cost tens of millions in federal, state and county funding, according to one commissioner.
