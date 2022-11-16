ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas State Police tracking rising levels of road rage cases involving guns

By Kevin Kelly
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHPkp_0jCJ4aqe00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On February 5, 2021, Serenity Coleman and her boyfriend were driving in downtown Little Rock. She was proud that she had just bought her first car, a Ford Focus, with her own money. But as they approached the intersection of Sixth and Main Street something frightening happened.

“The light was green,” Coleman recalled. “We were going through and the next thing you know a car hits my car and hits it from the front, kind of, and it kept on driving.”

DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout

Parts of her brand-new car littered the intersection and sidewalk. The two were not hurt, but they said they were shocked to see the driver of the other car take off. So, Coleman said they took off and went after him to try and get his license plate.

What happened when they caught up with him, no one could have predicted.

“He shot at us. He was still in his car. He was in a U-Haul pick-up truck,” Coleman said. “The window was still rolled up so when he shot, he broke his window.”

ASP: Troopers exchange gunfire with driver after attempted traffic stop, foot chase

Fortunately, no one was hit, but Coleman said there is still a bullet lodged in her car and a graze mark from where another bullet struck her car.

Road rage with guns on the rise

Road rage incidents in which a gun is involved are nothing new. In fact, they are on the rise. According to Everytown Research Group, between 2016 and 2019 an average of 22 people across the nation were shot and killed or wounded in road rage shooting incidents each month. In 2020, that number jumped to an average of 34, and in 2021 it jumped again to an average of 44.

LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road

In Arkansas, the number of road rage cases with firearms involved is rising, too. Colonel Bill Bryant with Arkansas State Police told FOX 16 News it is the worst he has ever seen.

“We have seen a dramatic increase,” Bryant said. “I monitor the radio every day from my office and hear the calls. We get one or two a day… road rage with weapons, but the ones where shots are fired are alarming.”

LRPD: School bus hit by gunfire near Asher & Brown, no injuries reported

In 2021, Arkansas State Police worked 26 cases where motorists were shot at by gunfire. Of those, five people were injured and two others were killed. So far for 2022, there have been 31 cases of terroristic threats and aggravated assaults on drivers. and of those, five people were injured.

On September 8, 2021, 20-year-old Kenya Mitchell and her 2-year-old son were both shot while driving on Interstate 430 near Stagecoach Road. Her boyfriend was driving but was not injured. Mitchell and her son survived, but the suspect who shot them is still being sought.

“It’s gotten to be a pretty common occurrence,” ASP Major Mark Forrest said. “I don’t think there’s one singular thing that you can put your finger on and say this is the causation of this problem.”

How Arkansas it trying to push back against road rage

Arkansas State Police are doing all they can to help cut down on road rage cases. They are now using low-profile vehicles without the familiar white and blue markings so they can blend in with traffic and catch suspects faster. They also purchased over two dozen black Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, allowing troopers to see better into a car and try to prevent distracted driving.

ASP: Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night

As for what drivers can do when and if they find themselves in a case of road rage, state police suggest the following.

  • First, if it is an emergency, call 911 immediately.
  • Second, do not engage with the other driver. Instead, pull over to a well-lit public area.
  • And if it is not an emergency, drivers can always call *-ASP from their cell phone, which will put them directly in touch with the ASP communications center.

The bottom line from troopers is to try and be patient, stay calm and do not engage, a lesson Coleman learned the hard way.

“Now I know not to follow behind someone to get their license plate number. I did not think that would happen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

