Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after 41-year-old shot, killed in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a man dead in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. BSO deputies responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. regarding a shooting near the 300 block of West Copans Road.
Click10.com
New details released about road rage incident in Doral that led to police chase
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An arrest report details the moments that led up to a police chase Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County. According to the report, Doral police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street around 8:10 a.m. after a man called police to report that he had been shot at by another driver.
Click10.com
Investigation ongoing after 67-year-old pedestrian dies in fatal crash in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Tamarac on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the entrance to the McDonald’s parking lot located at 7600 West Commercial Boulevard.
Click10.com
Boy remains hospitalized after driver struck him in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An eight-year-old boy remained hospitalized on Thursday after a driver struck him during a crash in Fort Lauderdale. A driver jumped a curve after the crash at about 3 p.m., on Wednesday, near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue. Fire Rescue personnel...
Click10.com
Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami
MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
Click10.com
5 injured after fire erupts inside mobile home in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Five people were injured early Friday morning after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Hialeah Gardens, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire erupted just after midnight at the home at the Courtly Manor mobile home park, located in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road.
NBC Miami
Surveillance Video Captures Gunshots in Deadly Miami Gardens Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting that was captured on home surveillance cameras Friday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW 170th Terrace, according to Miami Gardens Police. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police sergeant says lack of 911 response contributed to wife’s death
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In a life-or-death situation when all else fails and you need help, you call 911. But what happens when no one picks up? For one man, he believes that is what led to his wife’s death. “I was calling for help and they failed me....
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash
A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound. The car eventually went...
Click10.com
Evidence collection continues in Miami-Dade area where detectives found woman’s body
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A law enforcement team was still collecting evidence by hand on Thursday from a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County where detectives found a woman’s body on Wednesday. Authorities found a woman’s body Wednesday afternoon in a desolated small wooded area, south of the...
Click10.com
Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday. According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor. Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were...
Click10.com
FHP: Road rage incident in Doral led to police chase that ended in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A driver was arrested Thursday morning after he shot at someone during a road rage incident in Doral and then led police on a chase, authorities said. Sources identified the suspect to Local 10 News as 28-year-old Lawrence Collier. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt....
Click10.com
Man shot in face during robbery in Miami, police say
MIAMI – A man was shot in the face and leg early Wednesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City. According to the Miami Police Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 47 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took...
Click10.com
Breaking down Broward County’s troubled 911 system
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office tells Local 10 News they currently have 390 dispatchers and are looking to hire 38 more as one county commissioner says that BSO’s vacancy rate has dropped from 18 percent to 9 percent after providing the agency millions in May to recruit and hire.
NBC Miami
Reported Shooting Under Investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 79th Street, where the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. No word was released from police on how many people were involved or if any injuries...
Click10.com
LISTEN: Three years later: UPS driver taken hostage and a police shootout gone wrong
MIRAMAR, Fla. – On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez was delivering packages from his UPS truck on a route in Coral Gables. The time stamp on a ring camera says it’s 4:54 p.m. Thirty minutes before that ring-cam snapshot, two armed men disguised as postal workers ring the bell of a jewelry store and get buzzed in.
Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say
MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
Click10.com
Child critically injured after being struck by car involved in multi-vehicle crash
A child was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car. It happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 19th Street and 23rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. According to police, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash and the intersection was shut down. Local...
WSVN-TV
Woman hopes community brings forward information after brother’s death
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for her brother’s violent death. “Someone knows what happened to him. They also need to know that James was loved. And he loved others,” said Trienise Alston. She...
