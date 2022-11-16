ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

New details released about road rage incident in Doral that led to police chase

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An arrest report details the moments that led up to a police chase Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County. According to the report, Doral police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 33rd Street around 8:10 a.m. after a man called police to report that he had been shot at by another driver.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami

MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

5 injured after fire erupts inside mobile home in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Five people were injured early Friday morning after a fire broke out inside a mobile home in Hialeah Gardens, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire erupted just after midnight at the home at the Courtly Manor mobile home park, located in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road.
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash

A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Juvenile shot in leg in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Thursday. According to authorities, the shooting was reported at 7:51 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor. Police said the victim, identified only as a juvenile male, and the suspect were...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in face during robbery in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A man was shot in the face and leg early Wednesday morning in Miami’s Liberty City. According to the Miami Police Department, the man was the victim of an armed robbery near the intersection of U.S. 441 and Northwest 47 Street. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Breaking down Broward County’s troubled 911 system

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office tells Local 10 News they currently have 390 dispatchers and are looking to hire 38 more as one county commissioner says that BSO’s vacancy rate has dropped from 18 percent to 9 percent after providing the agency millions in May to recruit and hire.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Reported Shooting Under Investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers reportedly responded to the scene near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 79th Street, where the incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. No word was released from police on how many people were involved or if any injuries...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say

MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
MIAMI, FL

