Georgia State

The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president hits back as Justice Department appoints special counsel Jack Smith

Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and has refused...
NEW YORK STATE
News On 6

Trump Secret Service Agent Testifies Before House Jan. 6 Committee

Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
News On 6

Republicans Win Majority Of Seats In US House, CBS News Projects

Republicans will win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, flipping control of the lower chamber from the Democrats, but by a narrower margin than many expected heading into the midterm elections, according to CBS News projections. The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223...
News On 6

New House Leadership Begins To Take Shape In Nation’s Capital

Now that Republicans have narrowly secured a majority in the United States House of Representatives for next session, a picture of the chamber’s new leadership is beginning to emerge, and the Oklahoma delegation will certainly have a role to play. However narrow the margin ends of up being, flipping...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Committee Discusses Appointing Cherokee Delegate To Congress

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole said it's time for Congress to fulfill a nearly 200-year-old promise to the Cherokee Nation. A House committee took the first steps Wednesday toward appointing a non-voting congressional delegate for the tribe. Alex Cameron had the story from our News On 6 Washington Bureau.
OKLAHOMA STATE

