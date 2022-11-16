ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Protests against human rights abuses staged in London ahead of World Cup

Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in central London on Saturday ahead of the World Cup.A group of 22 Iranian women played football in Westminster in a protest against their country’s regime.The women wore football kits, as well as t-shirts with the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”.They laughed and cheered as they kicked the ball between each other on College Green.Some dribbled while carrying the Iranian flag while others blew whistles and chanted “Mahsa Amini”, in tribute to the woman who died in custody after she was detained for allegedly failing to follow the country’s Islamic...
Trump news – live: Ex-president hits back as Justice Department appoints special counsel Jack Smith

Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and has refused...
