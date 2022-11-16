Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
CBS 58
Racine community shines light on thousands experiencing homelessness throughout Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Evers declared November 'Homeless Awareness Month' in Wisconsin. The goal is to shine a light on the thousands of people experiencing homelessness in our state -- some of whom are children. Shelters and community need your help -- now, more than ever -- to...
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Homelessness: ‘It’s a huge problem’
RACINE — Kaylee Cutler remembers a colleague sharing the story of a high school student given an assignment to describe her super power. The student said invisibility. She was experiencing homelessness and often felt unseen. A display at the Racine Unified Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., serves...
wpr.org
Rohingya community finds refuge in Milwaukee
Milwaukee is home to the largest U.S. population of Rohingya people. The nonprofit Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin has been serving resettled refugees since 2016. We hear from the two founders on strengths, struggles and an appearance on Sesame Street.
wuwm.com
Mayor's office announces new LGBTQ+ liaison, discusses safety in community
Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday announced that Jonathan Fera is the new LGBTQ+ liaison. Fera said being able to serve his community means the world to him. "We know there's more work to do in the march for full equality, equity and justice for all," said Fera. Local activist Elle...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Transit Union members prepared to strike if concerns aren't addressed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Union bus operators and mechanics in Milwaukee County are ready to picket if the transit system does not meet their demands. Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 (ATU) marched through Downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday. Chants demanding a fair contract could be heard through the...
WISN
Waukesha Parade Attack: Darrell Brooks files appeal
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two days after sentencing, Darrell Brooks returns to court today for a post-conviction relief hearing. However, the hearing had to be rescheduled after Judge Jennifer Dorow could not find the document that apparently was not scanned electronically. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
CBS 58
MPS sued by former counselor after termination for anti-trans statements
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Allen-Field Elementary School counselor Marissa Darlingh filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools Wednesday morning for her termination after a video shows her stating she would not support transgender students. Darlingh is arguing that her First Amendment was violated. In a feminist rally back in...
wpr.org
Counselor who gave anti-trans speech sues over firing from Milwaukee Public Schools
Editor's note: This story contains language and descriptions some may find offensive. A former Milwaukee Public Schools counselor is suing after she says the district violated her free-speech rights by firing her over anti-transgender comments she made at a rally. Marissa Darlingh is being represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
CBS 58
World Prematurity Day is Nov. 17; what to know about maternal and infant health
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Nov. 17 is World Prematurity Day, a day to recognize babies born before 37 weeks and the impact that has on families who care for them. Each year, 15,000,000 babies are born premature. We spoke with Emily Kittell, maternal and infant health initiatives manager for...
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
CBS 58
'Uniquely Wisconsin': Milwaukee Public Museum gives update on new location
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum is sharing more details on their plan for the future, as they make progress on a brand-new home. Representatives for the museum held a virtual town hall Wednesday to answer questions and give updates on the process. MPM President, Dr. Ellen Censky,...
On Milwaukee
As Black babies die at a higher rate, it's time to listen to Black mothers
They lift your spirits, prompt you to think, make you feel grateful, and inspire you to do more. They connect you to our community – in a positive way -- shining a spotlight on what is good about Milwaukee. These are Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories. Data doesn’t just...
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
CBS 58
How much will your Thanksgiving turkey cost this holiday season?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Add this to your list of Thanksgiving gratitude. While the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is going up dramatically nationwide, Wisconsin's is on the lower end of that increase. Tower Chicken Farm, Inc. on Milwaukee's south side is getting ready for the Thanksgiving rush. Numbers released today...
