Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Homelessness: ‘It’s a huge problem’

RACINE — Kaylee Cutler remembers a colleague sharing the story of a high school student given an assignment to describe her super power. The student said invisibility. She was experiencing homelessness and often felt unseen. A display at the Racine Unified Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., serves...
RACINE, WI
wpr.org

Rohingya community finds refuge in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is home to the largest U.S. population of Rohingya people. The nonprofit Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin has been serving resettled refugees since 2016. We hear from the two founders on strengths, struggles and an appearance on Sesame Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade Attack: Darrell Brooks files appeal

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two days after sentencing, Darrell Brooks returns to court today for a post-conviction relief hearing. However, the hearing had to be rescheduled after Judge Jennifer Dorow could not find the document that apparently was not scanned electronically. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

MPS sued by former counselor after termination for anti-trans statements

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Allen-Field Elementary School counselor Marissa Darlingh filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee Public Schools Wednesday morning for her termination after a video shows her stating she would not support transgender students. Darlingh is arguing that her First Amendment was violated. In a feminist rally back in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

How much will your Thanksgiving turkey cost this holiday season?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Add this to your list of Thanksgiving gratitude. While the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is going up dramatically nationwide, Wisconsin's is on the lower end of that increase. Tower Chicken Farm, Inc. on Milwaukee's south side is getting ready for the Thanksgiving rush. Numbers released today...
MILWAUKEE, WI

