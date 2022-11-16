Read full article on original website
Santa Makes a Special Appearance at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland Dec. 9
Before he completes his Christmas Eve duties, Rudolph and Santa will first visit Tamarac. Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland is set to be a holly, jolly night of reindeer games filled with family-friendly activities. Because admission is free, there’s plenty to enjoy at no cost, including bounce houses, arts and crafts,...
Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
