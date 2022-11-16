ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy, TX

Comments / 12

Guest
3d ago

I am so so sorry for ur loss and I hope u get answers like u want but to me it looks like all fell asleep and the person driving also and crashed I am so sorry God bless family and friends and the others too.

Reply
4
Xtacy
3d ago

seems like foul play something else happened and there trying to cover up something like the truth praying for her family

Reply
5
Joyce Johnson
3d ago

praying you get answers justice for your daughter I didn't know her but my prayers are truly with you and the family 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway

Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Man charged with murder after Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson. Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.
KILLEEN, TX
WFAA

North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
KEENE, TX
CBS DFW

Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox44news.com

Belton murder case closed after suspect dies

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton homicide case is officially closed after police uncovered new evidence following the suspects death. The Belton Police Department scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the John Hill homicide investigation. Hill was killed in December 2014.
BELTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police release footage from office-involved shooting at gas station

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have revealed new details about and video from the officer-involved shooting at a gas station on Wednesday that left one man dead.Police said on Friday that at about 12:39 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, several people called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking around inside of the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. According to newly released 911 audio, the man, who has since been identifed as Joel Williams, 31, entered the store with his gun and asked an employee to call police. The employee, who called 911,...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Waco teen who unleashed terrifying crime spree sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say unleashed a crime spree last year that included burglary, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and assault was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday. Dontae Melvin, 17, was sentenced to three concurrent 25-year prison terms and two concurrent 10-year prison terms after...
WACO, TX
WFAA

Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police

KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

Beloved restaurant owner in Moody dead in train crash

MOODY, Texas — The family of 82 year-old Oscar Valdez is mourning his sudden death. According to the Moody Police Department, Valdez was killed when his car was struck by an Amtrak train along Highway 317 in Moody on Wednesday, Nov 17. Valdez was on his private property, returning...
MOODY, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy