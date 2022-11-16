Read full article on original website
Maria C.
3d ago
Well let's see how they run Long Beach. Currently has alot of crime.Just because they are a minority does not guarantee they run things better.....
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
Robert Luna promises change, announces transition team in 1st address as sheriff-elect of LA County
Robert Luna vowed to uphold the promises he made on the campaign trail during his first address as sheriff-elect of Los Angeles County.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
Republicans see a competitive future in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As Orange County election results rolled in, Democrats have counted their winnings, Republicans have cheered theirs and the county’s political future remains unclear. Both parties are fighting to secure strong candidates in areas of Orange County, with a majority of Vietnamese voters or other...
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first Black woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of L.A., as voters elevated the first Black woman to hold the post.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program
The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why
Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m....
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments
Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to clear their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.It's part of the preparations for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.Business owners in the area say they have been affected by the city's near 62 percent rise in homelessness. Boutique Hotel Metropolitan owner, Nancy Downs said she doesn't feel safe for the first time in 25 years. "The homeless break our windows on a daily basis," said Downs. She said she's been a victim of multiple property crimes recently.The city will begin its sidewalk sweeps this weekend, while at the same time reaching out to the homeless offering various support services.While the cleanup is intended for the holiday festivities, to ensure everyone is safe, Downs said she hopes the outreach helps the homeless find shelter.The city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 5.
Rent Control Projected To Pass in Pasadena
The vote count on Measure H, a Charter Amendment providing rent control to the City of Pasadena, is currently at 22,737 yes to 20,048 no. The 2022 rent control campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants Union along with dozens of community groups, unions, and hundreds of local volunteers. Measure H faced down incredible opposition from some of the largest corporate landlords in the country– notably the California Apartment Association and the National and California Associations of Realtors. The opposition spent approximately $450,000 against the grassroots measure, which itself raised a respectable campaign budget of $350,000 from foundations and unions plus $79,000 in donations from around 700 individuals.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
Discrimination Still Holds Power Over Society Even With The Diversity In Cities Such As Los Angeles
Last month, Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez resigned from her position after racist remarks. Nury Martinez was the first Latina to be elected as City Council president, so this was a huge disappointment when this audio got leaked. Although the conversation took place in October 2021, it wasn’t...
Horvath builds nearly 15,000-vote lead in LA County board race
West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath again expanded her lead Wednesday over state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in the race for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The latest vote totals released Wednesday show Horvath with a 14,950-vote lead over Hertzberg, up from roughly 11,000 on...
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
