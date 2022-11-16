Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Ukraine Refuses to Accept It Was Behind Poland Missile Strike, Despite NATO Forgiveness
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says he had "no doubt" that Ukraine was not to blame for a missile strike that hit a Polish village on Tuesday evening, killing two people. That's despite NATO's initial assessment that the blast took place as Ukraine was trying to defend itself against Russia. Zelenskyy...
NBC Los Angeles
Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and Other Asia-Pacific Leaders Convene in Bangkok for Economic Forum
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris...
Nations close to agreement on payments as climate talks near end
The talks in Egypt set the stage for more conclusive negotiations at the next U.N. climate summit.
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
What Griner may endure in Russian penal system
LONDON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal colony that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. It’s in a region once synonymous with the Soviet gulag. Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after customs agents said they […]
NBC Los Angeles
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
NBC Los Angeles
More Protesters in Iran Have Been Sentenced to Death as Political Unrest Continues
The Tehran court has issued three more death sentences to people who were involved in anti-government protests. Iran's judiciary announced last week that 1,024 indictments had been issued in relation to the protests in the Tehran province alone, Amnesty International said in a report published on Wednesday. Iran's judiciary issued...
NBC Los Angeles
Traces of Explosives Found at Site of Russian Pipeline Leaks, Sweden Says
Swedish and Danish investigators are investigating a flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 that sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. The explosions triggered four gas leaks at four locations — two in Denmark's exclusive economic zone and two...
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese Takeover of the UK's Biggest Chip Plant Blocked on National Security Grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
NBC Los Angeles
GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign
Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house
Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continued in the country more than two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the western province of Markazi, was being used as a museum – the Khomeini House Museum – and housed relics from his childhood and his reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who had marched into the building. Subsequent videos showed...
NBC Los Angeles
Brazil, Germany Lead Countries With Most World Cup Appearances
Thirty two teams from six different continents have descended upon Qatar for the 22nd World Cup. Among this field are a pack of historic heavyweights who have come to treat the World Cup like clockwork, a task every four years with the expectation of competing for a title. They’ve been here before and are comfortable under the bright lights. But first, they have to get through a number of up-and-coming scrappy teams that won’t take this opportunity for granted.
