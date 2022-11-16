Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Florida DEP investigates ‘circumstances surrounding’ Middleburg fire, cited company 4 times in pastJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
Bruce Arians threw Tom Brady under the bus defending Byron Leftwich
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold back in blaming some of the team’s problems on Tom Brady’s poor performance. Bruce Arians has never been shy about letting Tom Brady know when he’s underperforming. Back in 2020, when Arians criticized Brady’s play before...
NOLA.com
Saints sign a veteran defensive back to practice squad; release a local player
The New Orleans Saints added veteran defensive back Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released linebacker Kenny Young in a corresponding move. Yiadom was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018. He comes to the Saints with 64 games of NFL playing experience, most recently with the Houston Texans, with whom he appeared in three games this season, mostly in a special teams role.
Judge dismisses former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against team
A Florida judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former NFL kicker Josh Lambo against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he sought back pay and damages for emotional distress allegedly inflicted by the team's former head coach Urban Meyer, whom he accused of creating a "hostile work environment."
Titans promote kicker Josh Lambo from practice squad, waive WR Chris Conley
The Tennessee Titans were hit with a bit of unfortunate news on the final injury report of the week as kicker Randy Bullock has officially been declared out with his right-calf issue. Bullock apparently suffered some type of injury to his leg during last Sunday’s pregame warmups. Despite all this,...
Andy Dalton to start against the Rams on Sunday
"If I’m out there, I want to play the best that I can and do everything I can do to help this team win," said New Orleans Saints Quarterback Andy Dalton.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald
After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
Matthew Judon vocal on what Patriots must do to slow down Zach Wilson, Jets
FOXBOROUGH – When you lead the NFL in sacks it likely means that you’ve recorded a sack in most, if not every game. That’s true for New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. He leads the NFL in sacks with 11.5 so far this season and has...
Robert Griffin III offers advice for Josh Allen amid struggles
Josh Allen has made some costly mistakes that have hurt the Buffalo Bills over the past several games, and Robert Griffin III thinks he knows what the star quarterback needs to change going forward. Allen has a whopping six interceptions in Buffalo’s last three games. He threw two brutal red-zone...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watched his team lose one game and decided he wasn't going to mess around. Following Philadelphia's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Roseman signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles — 34-year-old Linval Joseph and 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh — on consecutive days this week. The moves are an effort to shore up the Eagles' struggling run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 28th in DVOA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest
NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
Joe Mixon ready to be the Bengals’ ‘it factor’ for playoff push
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon held court in front of his locker on Thursday. He sounded refreshed while spending nearly twenty minutes answering questions from reporters on a variety of topics, from the team’s all-white uniforms — “they lit, definitely lit, but at the same time, we’re not here for who dress the best” — to how many layers he likes to wear in cold weather game.
FOX Sports
White's stellar play helps Buccaneers return to 1st place
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Devin White’s belief in himself and Tampa Bay’s potential to turn around its season never wavered. Losing five times during a puzzling six-week stretch that followed a 2-0 start dropped the Buccaneers to 3-5 and searching for answers to a lot of questions approaching the season’s midpoint.
Comments / 0