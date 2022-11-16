ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NOLA.com

Saints sign a veteran defensive back to practice squad; release a local player

The New Orleans Saints added veteran defensive back Isaac Yiadom to their practice squad and released linebacker Kenny Young in a corresponding move. Yiadom was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018. He comes to the Saints with 64 games of NFL playing experience, most recently with the Houston Texans, with whom he appeared in three games this season, mostly in a special teams role.
HOUMA, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald

After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watched his team lose one game and decided he wasn't going to mess around. Following Philadelphia's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Roseman signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles — 34-year-old Linval Joseph and 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh — on consecutive days this week. The moves are an effort to shore up the Eagles' struggling run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 28th in DVOA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mike Vrabel Addresses Todd Downing Arrest

NASHVILLE – Hours after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not prepared to discuss the possibility of team discipline. Vrabel addressed the incident Friday morning as part of his press conference to follow-up Thursday’s 27-17...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More

"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Joe Mixon ready to be the Bengals’ ‘it factor’ for playoff push

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon held court in front of his locker on Thursday. He sounded refreshed while spending nearly twenty minutes answering questions from reporters on a variety of topics, from the team’s all-white uniforms — “they lit, definitely lit, but at the same time, we’re not here for who dress the best” — to how many layers he likes to wear in cold weather game.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

White's stellar play helps Buccaneers return to 1st place

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Devin White’s belief in himself and Tampa Bay’s potential to turn around its season never wavered. Losing five times during a puzzling six-week stretch that followed a 2-0 start dropped the Buccaneers to 3-5 and searching for answers to a lot of questions approaching the season’s midpoint.
TAMPA, FL

