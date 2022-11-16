Hermantown’s Vitek signs with Kirkwood softball, Cloquet’s Smith & Grand Rapids’ Clafton announce commitments

Read full article on original website
Early goal propels UWS women past Northland in Highway 2 rivalry
The University of Wisconsin at Superior woman’s hockey team is fresh off battling University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and Gustavus Adolphus hit the comforts of their rink to host Northland. The Yellowjackets got on the board first with a score by Gaby Andreacchi for the score. Anna Scherling...
UMD volleyball rallies past Washburn to win first round of NCAA tournament
After dropping set one 25-21 the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team rallied to win their next three sets 25-21, 25-19, and 25-19 to top Washburn University 3-1 in round one of the NCAA tournament Friday. The Bulldogs were led by fifth year senior Sydney Lanoue tallying 22 kills...
Deer River rides a perfect record into state semifinals against Springfield
On Saturday, November 19th, Deer River Football will get their shot at a state championship berth. The Warriors got revenge over Mahnomen/Waubun, who eliminated them back in 2018. The Warriors notched a 26-14 win in the Class A quarterfinals last Friday. They now enter the semifinals with an unblemished 12-0...
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls can’t hold off No. 8 South St. Paul dropping home opener
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey team skated out on Friday night for their home opener against the South St. Paul Packers. The Lumberjacks are looking to rebound from a close 2-1 season opener loss to Anoka on Saturday, November 12th. A minute into the game, the Packer’s Eva Beck netted...
No. 7 UMD women shut out Harvard again as Bell tallies 100th career point
Fifth year defender Ashton Bell tallied her 100th career point helping the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team shut out Harvard 4-0 Friday night at AMSOIL Arena. Bell’s milestone point came on an assist to Anneke Linser in the final minute of the game making her the...
UMD men come out on top of high scoring affair with No. 14 Western Michigan
Six goals were scored in the first period but it would be the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team who got the final say Friday downing No. 14 Western Michigan 5-4 in Kalamazoo. Kyle Bettens and Cole Spicer each netted their first collegiate goals in the first...
Hermantown boy’s hockey hungry to defend section, state titles
After a summer of celebration, the defending Class A state champion Hermantown boy’s hockey team returned to work for the first week of practice. While they’re minus two pieces to their title puzzle in Zam and Max Plante, who have moved to play hockey in Chicago and with the U.S. National Development Program, the Hawks are hungry to get back to the top of the mountain.
Mountain Iron-Buhl football punches ticket to first state title game since 1972
On Thursday Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB) football defeated Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 36-15 in the Class 9-Man semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium to punch their ticket to the state title game. Senior quarterback Asher Zubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown, helping the Rangers to their first championship appearance...
UMD men’s hockey hunting for first NCHC sweep in Kalamazoo
A late overtime goal by Quinn Olson this past Saturday earned the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team a split with Omaha. Matthew Thiessen made the start in net both nights, tallying 44 saves and only allowing just five goals against. The Maine transfer said support from...
Denfeld boy’s hockey returns strong after third straight section title trip
Last year, the Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey team was right on the heels of the now defending state champion Hermantown Hawks. The Hunters went on to finish as runners-up in the Section 7A championship. “The excitement is that we made it to the section championship the last three years...
Minnesota reveals uniform combo for home finale against Iowa
It will be a sea of maroon in TCF Bank Stadium this Saturday as Minnesota takes on Iowa in the last home game of the season. The school made a Twitter announcement on Thursday showing off the uniform combo for the rivalry game. Minnesota players will be decked out in solid maroon pants with maroon jerseys with white numbers outlined in yellow. Capping off the look will be a maroon helmet with full black face visors. The helmets have a gold M on one side and a representation of Goldy, the school’s mascot, on the other.
Cloquet girl’s basketball looking to build off last year’s postseason run
The ladies of the Cloquet basketball team are back on the hardwood and ready for the new season to get underway. The Lumberjacks made an appearance in the section finals last year but didn’t get the outcome they were looking for, and now they are looking to rebound this season.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Students and teachers learn through Adapted PE class at UMD
Every Wednesday morning, a gym at UMD is transformed into a vibrant phy ed class. But in this class, both the students and the teachers are learning. A class of Lester Park Elementary students with disabilities visit a UMD class who is learning to teach Adapted Physical Education. “We’re all...
Having fun filming “The Fun-Raiser” in Chisholm
A new movie is being made in Chisholm. The Lost Forty Studios is wrapping up the filming of their independent film called “The Fun-Raiser.”. It’s about a gala event for a charter school that goes terribly wrong, and they have to move the party to their school. Two...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Casino Pizza & Subs Shop Re-Opens With New Ownership
CLOQUET, Minn. — New owners took a chance and rolled the dice on a familiar pizza place in Cloquet. Since 1983, Casino Pizza & Subs Shop has been a well-known restaurant in the Cloquet community. The pizza place has had a few owners in the past. The shop temporary...
Assisting childcare providers in Duluth through a funded grant
Childcare is an important part of the families, businesses, and workforce in our communities in the Northland. “Every day in northeastern Minnesota, 3700 kids do not have access to child care. This is a barrier for them and their families and a barrier for our economy moving forward. It’s holding us back as a region, so this is an effort to address workforce challenges that we see across all industries but is very specific about our child care providers,” The President of Northland Foundation, Tony Sertich mentioned.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
