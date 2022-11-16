Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPMI
Community members calling for new Prichard Water & Sewer leadership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A member of the Prichard Water Board says some customers are fed up with the inner workings of the water system and are now attempting to remove the chairman from the board. We've been following the drama regarding Prichard Water for months. Tonight, we're told some customers are working on a petition to get the removal process rolling.
WPMI
Alabama Village resident seeks legal protection after Prichard Water talks cutting water
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Attorney Roger Varner represents Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board customers who've faced big bills and were forced into what he says are unfair payment plans. Now, he's representing a customer in Alabama Village who has also faced big bills, paid them but is still at risk of her water being cut off.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. referendum vote on zoning of some unincorporated areas in December
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A referendum is scheduled for next month over whether or not to allow unincorporated areas of Baldwin County to come under the county's zoning jurisdiction. The Baldwin County Planning Commission tells NBC 15 News: some areas are trying to get zoned in unincorporated parts...
George County School Board extends superintendent Whitney’s contract
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Members of the George County Board of Education voted to extend superintendent Wade Whitney’s contract during a special-called meeting, Thursday Nov. 17. Before the meeting, board member-elect Matthew Smith, one of two new members that will join three incumbents in January, asked board members to postpone a vote on the […]
WPMI
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
WPMI
Foley PD using "Support Services" civilian team to ease pressure on officers amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Foley Police Department is getting creative to combat the national law enforcement hiring shortage by creating a new civilian Support Services team, which can fill in when sworn officers aren't needed. Finding good help is tough these days, whether you're with a private business...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard water system embezzlement ‘in the millions,’ DA says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In announcing indictments in her long-running probe into corruption at the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Friday linked alleged misuse of funds to the utility’s financial troubles. The indictments, unsealed Thursday, name two people previously arrested –...
WPMI
Daphne using $4M in GOMESA funds for Bayfront Park expansion
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Plans are in the works for a new multi-million recreational facility on the Eastern Shore. With scenic views of Mobile Bay, and nearby walking trails, Bayfront Park remains a popular spot for residents and visitors. The city of Daphne has now approved the purchase of the...
WPMI
Prichard Water hit with quarter of a million dollars in penalties for multiple violations
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — More troubles for the Prichard Water Board, as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has hit the embattled utility with nearly a quarter million dollars in penalties for multiple violations of its permits. A Consent Order issued on September 12, 2022, cited PWB for violations...
WPMI
Holcim Cement plant in Theodore fined $100,000 for emission violations
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Holcim Cement in Theodore has been fine $100,000 by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violations of the Alabama Air Pollution Control Act. The Consent Order issued Today, Thursday, November 17, 2022, alleges that on multiple dates from February to August 2022, large...
WPMI
Fairhope PD warns of more juveniles possessing THC vapes, some needing medical attention
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Police Department is warning parents that they've been finding more juveniles in possession of THC vapes, some of whom reportedly required medical attention.. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. Recently our officers have had contact with...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. highlights women in policing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is honoring women in policing. This month's highlight is SergeantJennifer Wilson. Sergeant Wilson currently works as patrol in the fourth precinct. She has worked in law enforcement for almost 20 years now, and says she was inspired to climb the ranks...
utv44.com
MCPSS Superintendent provides comment on 8 failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are 79 schools in Alabama that are failing academically, according to a new report from the Alabama Dept. of Education. Eight of those schools are in the Mobile County Public School System. Baldwin County Public Schools has none. The MCPSS Superintendent Creshal Threagill said...
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
Squatters ordered to leave home next to school in south Alabama
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. On Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Driver told investigators he got $10,000 to transport fentanyl, investigator testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California man pulled over last month with three packages of fentanyl told investigators he had been paid $10,000 to move drugs but insisted he did not know what kind of drugs they were, according to testimony Thursday. Keith Wilson, a narcotics investigator with the Mobile...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Schools plan for future additional feeder pattern
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools plan on building more schools to address the booming growth. School officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss future construction plans. That's after they spent the morning at two ribbon cuttings for the latest additions: Stonebridge Elementary in Loxley and Daphne's 9th grade academy. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the district adds roughly 400 new students every year.
WPMI
Lake Forest residents petition city to add speed bumps due to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are growing in the Lake Forest subdivision as residents are asking the Property Owner's Association to get the city to crack down on speeding in their neighborhood. Dozens of Lake Forest residents have signed a petition, calling on the POA to have the...
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
thepulsepensacola.com
Dr. Amit and Shruti Gupta Donate to Baptist Health Care Foundation to Name New Diagnostic Imaging Center
Amit Gupta, M.D., his wife, Shruti, and their family have made a major gift to support the new Baptist Hospital campus, scheduled to open fall 2023. The Foundation will name the diagnostic imaging center in honor of Dr. Gupta’s parents, Girish S. and Vimu G. Gupta. While Dr. Gupta...
