Community members calling for new Prichard Water & Sewer leadership

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A member of the Prichard Water Board says some customers are fed up with the inner workings of the water system and are now attempting to remove the chairman from the board. We've been following the drama regarding Prichard Water for months. Tonight, we're told some customers are working on a petition to get the removal process rolling.
Baldwin Co. referendum vote on zoning of some unincorporated areas in December

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A referendum is scheduled for next month over whether or not to allow unincorporated areas of Baldwin County to come under the county's zoning jurisdiction. The Baldwin County Planning Commission tells NBC 15 News: some areas are trying to get zoned in unincorporated parts...
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
Prichard water system embezzlement ‘in the millions,’ DA says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In announcing indictments in her long-running probe into corruption at the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Friday linked alleged misuse of funds to the utility’s financial troubles. The indictments, unsealed Thursday, name two people previously arrested –...
Daphne using $4M in GOMESA funds for Bayfront Park expansion

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Plans are in the works for a new multi-million recreational facility on the Eastern Shore. With scenic views of Mobile Bay, and nearby walking trails, Bayfront Park remains a popular spot for residents and visitors. The city of Daphne has now approved the purchase of the...
Holcim Cement plant in Theodore fined $100,000 for emission violations

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Holcim Cement in Theodore has been fine $100,000 by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violations of the Alabama Air Pollution Control Act. The Consent Order issued Today, Thursday, November 17, 2022, alleges that on multiple dates from February to August 2022, large...
Mobile Police Dept. highlights women in policing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is honoring women in policing. This month's highlight is SergeantJennifer Wilson. Sergeant Wilson currently works as patrol in the fourth precinct. She has worked in law enforcement for almost 20 years now, and says she was inspired to climb the ranks...
MCPSS Superintendent provides comment on 8 failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are 79 schools in Alabama that are failing academically, according to a new report from the Alabama Dept. of Education. Eight of those schools are in the Mobile County Public School System. Baldwin County Public Schools has none. The MCPSS Superintendent Creshal Threagill said...
Mobile officer shoots dog due to ‘aggressive behavior’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer shot a dog Thursday morning after the dog was allegedly being aggressive, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the officer was investigating a report of a suspicious person at an abandoned home on Old Pascagoula Road when he first encountered the dog. The […]
Squatters ordered to leave home next to school in south Alabama

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. On Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing […]
Baldwin Co. Schools plan for future additional feeder pattern

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools plan on building more schools to address the booming growth. School officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss future construction plans. That's after they spent the morning at two ribbon cuttings for the latest additions: Stonebridge Elementary in Loxley and Daphne's 9th grade academy. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the district adds roughly 400 new students every year.
