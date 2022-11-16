ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ESPN

Kyle Connor has hat trick in Jets' 3-2 victory over Ducks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson. “My game wasn’t too far...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes

LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Should Target 3 Blue Jackets Players in Horvat Trade

The Vancouver Canucks wanted to get off to a good start in 2022-23 and avoid the drama and turmoil of last season. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened and they are on pace to post an even worse record by the time Dec. 6 (the date Travis Green was fired) rolls around. Currently 5-9-3 and two points ahead of last place held by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks, some fans and analysts have uttered the word “rebuild” coupled with the suggestion that only Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes should be considered untouchable.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Liljegren Showed Promise in Top-Pairing Audition

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be a in a very difficult situation in regards to their blue line. Recently, they received some concerning news that veteran defender Jake Muzzin would be out long term until February. He will be re-evaluated with his cervical spine injury. On top of that T.J. Brodie will also be out with an oblique injury.

