East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
Smith County Animal Control hosting ‘Pupsgiving’ to get dogs into homes for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season. Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.
East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
House of Hope women’s shelter supports those in need during the holiday season
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Longview women’s shelter is providing hot meals this Thanksgiving and needs volunteers to help during this time. Feelings of grief are common during the holiday season. “There’s a lot of different loss that goes on in their life, unresolved issues in their life, and because of that we do everything […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale
Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
Smith County Peace Officers Association donates nearly 1,000 pounds of food to PATH
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Peace Officers Association delivered boxes of food to the nonprofit PATH in Tyler Wednesday morning. SCPOA was able to deliver almost 1,000 pounds of canned and non-perishable food items to the nonprofit, also known as People Attempting to Help, with the help of fellow employees and other agencies.
Local students needed for Rose City Ambassador Program
TYLER, Texas — It's the second year that Visit Tyler is doing the “Rose City Ambassador” program, which focuses on giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. The program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy working...
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
The Polar Express is back in East Texas
PALESTINE, Texas — Grab your best pajamas, some hot chocolate and your Christmas spirit because the Polar Express is pulling into town. Do you hear that? It’s the Christmas bells from Santa’s sleigh flying over and it’s time to believe in all Christmas magic and take a trip on the Polar Express – but you don’t have to go to the North Pole to experience the magic Polar Express.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer
TYLER, Texas — Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer and Catering stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town. Some catered events the coffee truck...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sake and Spring Roll from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sake and Spring Roll — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sake and Spring Roll are two of eight in a litter of 11-week-old terrier-mixes. The puppies and their mom were saved from off the streets of Tyler.
Highway 69 Mission, Lone Star Military Resource Group to hold Jacksonville food drive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Highway 69 Mission and Lone Star Military Resource Group are coming together to have a food drive on Nov. 18. The food drive will take place at Super Gallo in Jacksonville on Nov. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Super Galo owner, Tony Wiburn, is allowing the food drive to […]
SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 3 hours ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
The National Chains Tyler, Texas Folks Want Mixed with Their Favorite Local Businesses
We love our locally owned businesses in East Texas. It's the perfect way to support our hard working neighbors. We also like our variety in East Texas. That means that visiting a national chain is also okay to do. There are many national chains that East Texan's want to come to the area to shop or dine at.
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
Smith County constable works with tenants to lessen eviction notices
TYLER, Texas — The cost of rent has continued to rise over the past year, causing residents to fall behind on their payments. In Smith County Pct. 1, Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. has seen evictions fluctuate during his six months in office. “It’s very concerning," Caraway said. "One eviction...
