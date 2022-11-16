ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Zandt County, TX

KLTV

East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
LONGVIEW, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Local students needed for Rose City Ambassador Program

TYLER, Texas — It's the second year that Visit Tyler is doing the “Rose City Ambassador” program, which focuses on giving high school students the opportunity to earn community volunteer hours. The program is open to all high school students residing in Smith County who enjoy working...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

The Polar Express is back in East Texas

PALESTINE, Texas — Grab your best pajamas, some hot chocolate and your Christmas spirit because the Polar Express is pulling into town. Do you hear that? It’s the Christmas bells from Santa’s sleigh flying over and it’s time to believe in all Christmas magic and take a trip on the Polar Express – but you don’t have to go to the North Pole to experience the magic Polar Express.
PALESTINE, TX
CBS19

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer

TYLER, Texas — Esprezio, Inc. Mobile Coffee Trailer and Catering stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday. It's a coffee food truck that offers specialty catering services for events and makes stops at various places across town. Some catered events the coffee truck...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

