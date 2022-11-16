ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks escape with narrow home win over Southern Utah

Norm Roberts has completed his stint as acting coach of the Kansas Jayhawks with four wins in four games. Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 33 points (with six rebounds) and Gradey Dick added 18 points and sank a huge three down the stretch as No. 6-ranked KU (4-0) edged Southern Utah (3-2) of the Western Athletic Conference 82-76 Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
LAWRENCE, KS

