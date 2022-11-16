Read full article on original website
Related
Mecklenburg County Board of Elections meets to certify voting results
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The certification process of all North Carolina votes happens 11 days after Election Day. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections (BOE) office was standing room only Friday morning for the public meeting about the canvassing of votes. BOE Director Michael Dickerson told WCNC Charlotte it's an...
Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
WBTV
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says transit can be about more than buses, trains
Voters approved three major bond packages from the city of Charlotte in last week’s midterm elections, and transportation projects will be some of the main beneficiaries. Of the $226 million in bonds, $146.2 million will go to transportation infrastructure. Mayor Vi Lyles joined Charlotte Talks Wednesday morning for her...
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
Many dams don’t have emergency plans if they fail, state officials say
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of dams in North Carolina don’t have an emergency plan in place if they fail. The Beam Road Dam in west Charlotte was built to control flooding and store water and is one of more than 6,100 dams in North Carolina. North Carolina’s Dam Safety...
Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
Mecklenburg commissioners weigh how to spend millions in opioid settlement funds
Mecklenburg County officials heard a range of suggestions about how to spend millions of dollars the county will receive as part of the National Opioid Settlement at a hearing Tuesday. Mecklenburg is set to receive some $33 million over 18 years. It’s part of a $26 billion nationwide settlement with...
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
County commission gives CMS final say on preserving Cherry neighborhood landmark
CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to decline any rights to the Morgan School building in Charlotte’s Cherry neighborhood. The decision puts the final say on the future of the historic property in the hands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In Charlotte’s Cherry neighborhood, a...
WBTV
Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners honored late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet during Tuesday night’s meeting. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the board and is given to someone who’s displayed valor or high order of service. Scarborough...
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority
Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
Can an app make Charlotte's streets safer?
Three voices blared simultaneously through my car’s speakers Monday morning in South End: One was my GPS directing me toward Krispy Kreme. Another was Taylor Swift and her new “Midnights” album. The third was the City of Charlotte’s new TravelSafely app. The city launched a test...
North Carolina home rental scam crushing local family
She says the scammer took all of her money, so even if she can find a new home, she doesn't know if she can afford it.
Charlotte Talks and WFAE’s EQUALibrium present a public conversation on disability awareness and accessibility in Charlotte
What does it mean to live in an accessible city? What would that look like, and does Charlotte fit the bill?. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a civil rights law that ensures people with disabilities have equal opportunities (accessibility) as everyone else. However, lack of public transportation, sidewalks and digital inequities can cause a person with a disability not to meet their needs or access to employment.
Rock Hill committee votes to move funds to complete road from I-77 to canceled Panthers facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — In a controversial vote on Friday, transportation leaders in Rock Hill earmarked more than $10 million in public funds to finish work on a road that would’ve connected Interstate 77 to the Carolina Panthers practice facility that ultimately never got done. One county official...
Talks ‘not over’ regarding decision for future I-77 South toll lane project
Some within the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization are hesitant to decide on a developer or way to finance the project.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘None left.’ Some Charlotte pharmacies low on Tamiflu as NC flu cases surge
With flu cases currently surging in North Carolina, supply of over-the-counter treatments are in short supply at some Charlotte pharmacies. The latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data revealed that cases of the flu throughout the state have increased by more than 1,800% over the past month.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 1