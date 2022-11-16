Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Film: Student Spotlight: Ellen Oliver
University of Iowa graduate student Ellen Oliver talks about her research looking at the similarities between rock climbing and choreography. Ellen is in her second year of her MFA in choreography.
Team stuffing or mashed potatoes? Study shows states’ Thanksgiving preferences
(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to the top Thanksgiving side dish America is divided, a new study found. Campbell’s recently released its “State of the Sides” report for 2022 and asked Americans how they prefer to fill up on Thanksgiving Day. The study found that two-thirds...
Nonprofit gets $1 million to help conserve southern Arizona's landscapes
Borderlands Restoration Network, an environmental conservation and restoration nonprofit in southern Arizona received almost $1 million in federal funding to work alongside numerous agencies for a large-scale three-year project to conserve southern Arizona’s landscapes. Borderlands works to restore watersheds in the Madrean Archipelago, or sky islands, a group of isolated mountain ranges, and helps...
Comments / 0