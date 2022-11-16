Read full article on original website
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Defense, second half push leads No. 4 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 4 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
Springfield Central vs. Methuen: Keys, prediction for the Div. I football state semifinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central is one win away from getting itself back into the state championship at Gillette Stadium. All that stands in the program’s way is No. 8 Methuen.
Roxanne Oh’s goal lifts No. 4 Longmeadow over No. 1 Masconomet in Division II field hockey semifinals
SHREWSBURY – No. 4 Longmeadow defeated No. 1 Masconomet on Wednesday, 2-1, and advanced to the Division II state tournament.
Southwick Unified basketball participates in Unified Jamboree
CHICOPEE – The Southwick Unified Basketball team received a lot of action Nov. 15, battling Monson (a 32-20 loss) and Palmer (a 30-16 loss) during the Unified Jamboree at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. In their first game against Monson, Southwick actually led at the half. Jordan Jimenez was the...
Only the region’s very best could stop Westfield girls volleyball in 2022
WESTFIELD – When the No. 32 Westfield High School girls volleyball lost to top-seeded Westborough in the state’s Division 2 Round of 32 tournament game two weeks ago, it was not necessarily the end. It could just be the start of something good. Yes, six senior Bombers will...
Pickleball may replace netless tennis court at Hampton Ponds in Westfield
WESTFIELD — What’s a tennis court without a net?. Two future pickleball courts, suggested Hampton Ponds Association member Rick Epstein to the Westfield Parks and Recreation Commission on Nov. 14.
Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits
WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Jaylen Brown believes trust from Joe Mazzulla is empowering Celtics during win streak
The Celtics core have a history of surrendering big leads over much of the past two seasons in high leverage situations. One near collapse in Game 7 in Miami last year almost kept them out of the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla had a front row look for all of those contests as an assistant on the Celtics bench and has watched an ugly collapse or two (home vs. Cleveland on his watch this year).
Red Sox moves: Caleb Hamilton outrighted to Worcester; Dodgers claim Jake Reed
The Red Sox designated catcher Caleb Hamilton and pitcher Jake Reed for assignment Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for their Rule 5 Draft eligible prospects. Hamilton cleared waivers Friday and Boston outrighted him to Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox, however, lost Reed on Friday. The Los Angeles...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win
The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
Starting CB missing at Patriots practice ahead of Jets game
FOXBOROUGH — A new absence at Patriots practice could be concerning with the Jets coming to town on Sunday afternoon. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones wasn’t spotted during the media window of Thursday afternoon’s session on the chilly backfields in at Gillette Stadium. Jones wasn’t listed on the first injury report of the week, so it’ll be interesting to see why he was absent.
Patriots get key defensive player back at practice ahead of Jets game
FOXBOROUGH – it appears that the Patriots are healthy heading into this weekend’s matchup with the New York Jets. On Friday, the team saw the return of Jonathan Jones. The Patriots starting cornerback missed Thursday’s session due to an illness. That marked the second player absent this week due to an ‘illness’ designation. DeMarcus Mitchell missed two practices on Monday and Wednesday before returning Thursday.
15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA
Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
Celtics injury report: Marcus Smart out, Malcolm Brogdon available against Pelicans
The Celtics will have Malcolm Brogdon back in the fold but will be without Marcus Smart for the second straight game on Friday night as they go for their ninth consecutive win against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Smart was upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday’s tilt at the Smoothie...
Celtics vs. Pelicans: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be going for their ninth consecutive win on Friday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston will be without Marcus Smart (ankle inflammation) for the matchup as the starting point guard will sit out his second consecutive game. Derrick White will start in his place. However, the Celtics will be getting a bit of a boost off their bench as Malcolm Brogdon has been cleared to return from a hamstring injury. The veteran guard missed Boston’s last four games with the ailment but will provide some additional firepower off the bench against a tough Pelicans defense. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth straight win overall and it’s unclear whether they will have superstar forward Zion Williamson for the matchup as he remains questionable with a foot injury.
Video shows alleged hazing incident that ended Haverhill football team's season
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the school's team. A video of the incident allegedly shows members of the Haverhill High School football...
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge ranked one of the best restaurants in Western Mass., Open Table says
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, one of Springfield’s newest restaurants and sit-down lounge scenes known for its smooth vibes, creative food options, jazz legend-themed drinks and live performances from local artists, was ranked as one of the top 10 restaurants in Western Mass. Open Table, an online reservation service, placed...
Why Celtics winning without Jayson Tatum putting up MVP numbers should put NBA on notice
When the Celtics kept piling up wins while Jayson Tatum put up huge numbers, the MVP hype felt natural. But an off-night or two mixed into an 82-game season is not a huge deal. That’s been the case for Tatum as he put up 19 points in back-to-back games on low efficiency.
State of rivalry: Heading into Patriots vs. Jets, Boston owns NY teams | Matt Vautour
Give the Jets credit they’re trying. Most teams who’d lost to a team 13 straight times including a game three weeks ago would be hesitant to say much until they finally won. But the Patriots-Jets rivalry and the Boston-New York rivalry are both a little stagnant So Sauce Gardner, Zach Wilson and John Franklin-Myers chatting it up is good for the feuds. The jury is out on whether it’s good for the Jets this week.
Red Sox non-tender decisions: Ryan Brasier, Franchy Cordero, Josh Taylor on the bubble
The Red Sox have some more roster decisions to make Friday. Baseball’s non-tender deadline is at 8 p.m. ET, meaning teams across the league will have to decide whether to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. If a player is not tendered a contract, he becomes a free agent.
