Leominster, MA

MassLive.com

Collin Adams’ scores overtime goal as Worcester Railers defeat Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WORCESTER – They are both worth two points, but overtime victories seem a lot more satisfying than shootouts in the splendid world of professional hockey. The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams. He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester’s dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Jaylen Brown believes trust from Joe Mazzulla is empowering Celtics during win streak

The Celtics core have a history of surrendering big leads over much of the past two seasons in high leverage situations. One near collapse in Game 7 in Miami last year almost kept them out of the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla had a front row look for all of those contests as an assistant on the Celtics bench and has watched an ugly collapse or two (home vs. Cleveland on his watch this year).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win

The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Starting CB missing at Patriots practice ahead of Jets game

FOXBOROUGH — A new absence at Patriots practice could be concerning with the Jets coming to town on Sunday afternoon. Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones wasn’t spotted during the media window of Thursday afternoon’s session on the chilly backfields in at Gillette Stadium. Jones wasn’t listed on the first injury report of the week, so it’ll be interesting to see why he was absent.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots get key defensive player back at practice ahead of Jets game

FOXBOROUGH – it appears that the Patriots are healthy heading into this weekend’s matchup with the New York Jets. On Friday, the team saw the return of Jonathan Jones. The Patriots starting cornerback missed Thursday’s session due to an illness. That marked the second player absent this week due to an ‘illness’ designation. DeMarcus Mitchell missed two practices on Monday and Wednesday before returning Thursday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA

Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
HAVERHILL, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Pelicans: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be going for their ninth consecutive win on Friday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston will be without Marcus Smart (ankle inflammation) for the matchup as the starting point guard will sit out his second consecutive game. Derrick White will start in his place. However, the Celtics will be getting a bit of a boost off their bench as Malcolm Brogdon has been cleared to return from a hamstring injury. The veteran guard missed Boston’s last four games with the ailment but will provide some additional firepower off the bench against a tough Pelicans defense. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth straight win overall and it’s unclear whether they will have superstar forward Zion Williamson for the matchup as he remains questionable with a foot injury.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

State of rivalry: Heading into Patriots vs. Jets, Boston owns NY teams | Matt Vautour

Give the Jets credit they’re trying. Most teams who’d lost to a team 13 straight times including a game three weeks ago would be hesitant to say much until they finally won. But the Patriots-Jets rivalry and the Boston-New York rivalry are both a little stagnant So Sauce Gardner, Zach Wilson and John Franklin-Myers chatting it up is good for the feuds. The jury is out on whether it’s good for the Jets this week.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
