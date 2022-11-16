ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Siegrist scores 22, No. 24 Villanova women race past Penn

PHILADELPHIA --  Maddy Siegrist scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 24 Villanova to a 67-41 win over Penn on Thursday night. It was the third straight double-double for Siegrist, who earned the first Big East player of the week award after combining for 53 points and 24 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0).
