LIVE: Medical, Aesthetic Uses For Botox
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Botox. It’s not just for wrinkles, according to local experts in the cosmetic procedure. National Botox Day was this week. Chapter Aesthetic Studios in Fargo and Grand Forks says Botox has a variety of health and wellness uses. It can be used to help...
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Salvation army kicks off their annual Red Kettle Campaign at the West Acres Mall. This year’s goal is to raise $1 million providing support for people in need. They hope with the raised goal they will be able to help families who may...
Moorhead vet helps deliver medical supplies to Ukrainians in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Mark J. Lindquist says he and his team of vets were in Ukraine for about six months and people there still need tourniquets, burn bandages and first aid kits. He met one woman around 80-years-old about 10 miles away from the Russian border where a...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
LIVE: Plains Art Museum Indigenous Art Fair
We’re all going to be spending a lot more time indoors, looking at the walls. So why not get some new art to make things look a little more exciting?. The Plains Art Museum is hosting its seventh annual Indigenous Art Fair this weekend. It’s been on the back...
Exclusive: Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams speaks for first time since stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- For the first time since she suffered a stroke nearly two months ago, a former Moorhead Mayor is talking about the experience and her road to recovery. Del Rae Williams talked with WDAY Midday in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with News Director Kyle Cornell to talk about the process of recovering from the stroke, which she noted came out of nowhere.
F-M community celebrates 6th annual Christkindlmarkt
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An outdoor winter wonderland you can only find inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. “It’s a free community event. Everyone is welcome and it’s really just a time to slow down, bring together your friends and family and celebrate the holiday season,” said Simone Wai, Event Organizer.
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
USPS spokesperson claims political mailers were delivered promptly
FARGO (KFGO) – A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service has responded to claims by Fargo State Senate candidate Curtis Olafson that nearly 300 political mailers were held at the post office in Fargo for 12 days and delivered after the election. In an email to KFGO News,...
Jahner will not re-appoint deputy who challenged him for sheriff
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s deputy who challenged incumbent sheriff Jesse Jahner for the top job in the election, will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023, the department announced this morning. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mat King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values.
The Board of Higher Ed wants you to serve — as long as you don’t have a degree from NDSU
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has two openings and it invites you to serve — provided you don’t have a college degree from North Dakota State University. The 8-member board oversees North Dakota’s 11 colleges and universities. Each position on...
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
