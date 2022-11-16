Read full article on original website
AMBER ALERT Canceled For Missing NC Boy, Found in Wendell
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a missing Wake County boy. Authorities are looking for Bentley Stancil, 9, who was last seen heading to his school bus stop. Authorities say he never got on the bus. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted in Wendell, North Carolina. Bentley Gunner Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardees restaurant, according to officials. Bentley is described as four foot seven...
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
Amber Alert still in effect for missing 9-year-old N.C. boy
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert remains in effect Wednesday for an abducted 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil. He is approximately 4-foot-7, 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on...
Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says
"We are going to search for him until we find him," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
Have you seen this van? Durham County deputies looking for van used in theft attempt
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a van they say was used in a theft attempt. Deputies said someone was using the van in an attempt to steal construction material from the 900 block of Watercolor Way. They then abandoned the van after it got...
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway.
North Carolina woman falls victim to rental scam
A Cumberland County family needs a home after falling victim to an apparent rental house scam.
North Carolina police officer hit in head-on collision, transported to hospital
On Wednesday evening at 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh.
Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
Lee Co. sheriff suspects there are other victims of San-Lee Middle School teacher's alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office advised parents of current and former San-Lee Middle School students to talk to their children after an investigation found a teacher there had "numerous inappropriate relationships" during his tenure there. Andrew Braxton Allen, 32, of Siler City, is charged with statutory...
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
Fayetteville police release sketch of person who may have assaulted, robbed a woman
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released a sketch of a person who they say assaulted and robbed a woman in early October. Around 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers responded to a robbery call in the 900 block of Hay Street, police said. The victim told officers she...
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
Do you know him? Durham County deputies asking public to help identify thief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say they are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on camera stealing. Deputies said the man was caught on security video Wednesday stealing items from behind a home on the 2300 block of Umstead Road. They provided...
North Carolina woman kills boyfriend then goes to dinner thinking he was faking his death, DA says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is headed to prison after investigators say she killed her boyfriend and then went to dinner to wait for him to wake up because she thought he was faking his death. Natalie Louise Miller, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years...
NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was still at the home when police arrived. The investigation revealed […]
Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom
SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
