Wake County, NC

Comments / 3

wccbcharlotte.com

AMBER ALERT Canceled For Missing NC Boy, Found in Wendell

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a missing Wake County boy. Authorities are looking for Bentley Stancil, 9, who was last seen heading to his school bus stop. Authorities say he never got on the bus. Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked...
WENDELL, NC
FOX Carolina

AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy who was abducted in Wendell, North Carolina. Bentley Gunner Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardees restaurant, according to officials. Bentley is described as four foot seven...
WENDELL, NC
WITN

Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
WENDELL, NC
WBTV

Amber Alert still in effect for missing 9-year-old N.C. boy

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert remains in effect Wednesday for an abducted 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil. He is approximately 4-foot-7, 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on...
WENDELL, NC
KOLD-TV

Sheriff: North Carolina boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in North Carolina has been canceled, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
SANFORD, NC
WNCT

NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was still at the home when police arrived. The investigation revealed […]
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom

SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
SANFORD, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC

