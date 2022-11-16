Read full article on original website
Kyle Connor has hat trick in Jets' 3-2 victory over Ducks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Kyle Connor completed a hat trick with 53.5 seconds left to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Connor converted a pass from forward Mark Scheifele, snapping a shot past goalie John Gibson. “My game wasn’t too far...
Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Your essential guide to the top fantasy hockey player picks and NHL matchups for November 19-20.
