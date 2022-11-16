Read full article on original website
Nations close to agreement on payments as climate talks near end
The talks in Egypt set the stage for more conclusive negotiations at the next U.N. climate summit.
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
Mike Pompeo Flips Old Donald Trump Boast Back At Him. Critics Say Not So Fast.
Social media users issued a blunt reminder to the former secretary of state.
What Griner may endure in Russian penal system
LONDON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal colony that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. It’s in a region once synonymous with the Soviet gulag. Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after customs agents said they […]
GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign
Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Jack Smith Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith special counsel for two criminal investigations by the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump. Smith's appointment came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced plans to run for president in 2024. One investigation that Smith will handle...
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
