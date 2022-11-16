ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Griner may endure in Russian penal system

LONDON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal colony that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. It’s in a region once synonymous with the Soviet gulag. Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after customs agents said they […]
