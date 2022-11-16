Read full article on original website
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly "Taking a Break" After Two Years Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly pausing their romantic relationship, after nearly two years of being linked together. The news was confirmed via multiple sources in an exclusive report from People, which indicated that the decision of "taking a break" was amicably made by both of them, partially as a result of Styles traveling internationally for the next leg of his "Love on Tour" tour. This comes just days after Wilde and her children were reportedly spotted at Styles' November 15th concert in Los Angeles. As one friend cited in the report claims, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
White Lotus Gets Season 3 Renewal
The sophomore season of HBO's The White Lotus only just kicked off weeks ago, but HBO confirmed that it would be bringing back the series for a third season, per Variety. While the first season was always intended to be a limited series, audience feedback and engagement surrounding the mysterious series saw HBO opt to order another standalone narrative from creator Mike White, with Season 1 taking place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii while Season 2 has opted to switch the locale to Italy and feature almost entirely new characters. New episodes of The White Lotus premiere on Sunday nights on HBO.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hashtag and Elon Musk's Response
Jimmy Fallon managed to work the #RIPJImmyFallon trend into his monologue last night. Addressing that Twitter death hoax was always going to have to happen on his show. When he asked Elon Musk for help this week, the billionaire only had jokes for him. It's been a weird couple of months for the platform as the Tesla front man has stepped in and created an environment where every third post has become a remembrance of what was for the site before all this meddling started. Just hours after the Twitter Blue verification systems were changed, accounts impersonating world leaders and celebrities emerged. These stunts were a big enough problem that the engineers at Twitter had to backtrack to figure out a way where their platform wouldn't become ground-zero for an international incident. If you want to hear Fallon get some zingers in surrounding this whole debacle, peep the video down below.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Renfield Star Says Nic Cage Is "Bizarre" as Dracula
Last year, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Nicolas Cage, would be playing Dracula in Renfield, the upcoming monster movie from Universal Pictures. The film is being directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and will star Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula. This isn't the first time Hoult has worked with the actor. Back in 2005, they starred in The Weather Man together then Hoult was just a teenager. Hoult recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about his new movie, The Menu, and talked about working with Cage in Renfield.
Chris Hemsworth Endorses Marvel vs. DC Movie, Wants to Fight Jason Momoa's Aquaman
Thor and Avengers movie star Chris Hemsworth is ready for a major Marvel vs. DC crossover event, and he even has Thor's first target picked out: Jason Momoa's Aquaman! While doing an interview with Geek House Show, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy (Holiday Special) director James Gunn's new position as head of DC Studios, and Marvel vs. DC: The Movie actually being a more realistic possibility. Long story short: Hemsworth says "It would be cool," and his "good friend" Jason Momoa would be the one he wants to fight!
Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Gyutaro
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the second season of its anime earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off just how terrifying Gyutaro was for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime might have kicked off with a retrod of the Mugen Train arc, but the episodes earlier this year took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga and showed off some of the most impressive action in the anime to this point. With the debut of some powerful new villains in tow, Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest challenge yet.
Netflix's Highly-Anticipated New Horror-Thriller Series Arrives Tonight
Netflix's highly-anticipated new horror-thriller series is about to drop on the streaming service. 1899, the new series from German creative team Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were behind the international hit sci-fi/mystery/thriller series, Dark. Odar and Friese signed an overall deal with Netflix and have been developing 1899 since 2018, and it has been labeled as the most expensive German TV series production of all time, with an overall reported budget of $62 million dollars.
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
Mad Max: Chris Hemsworth Calls His Furiosa Villain "Complicated" and "Evil"
Arguably one of the most beloved actors of his generation, thanks to his charm on-screen and off, Chris Hemsworth is venturing into new cinematic territory with the upcoming Mad Max: Furiosa, as he'll be channeling his enthusiasm and energy to deliver a villainous character. While he's surely playing the film's antagonist, Hemsworth recently recalled how his character isn't quite a villain from his own perspective, and while the series might be known for larger-than-life characters, the actor had to find an entry point to empathize with the character he'd be spending so much time bringing to life. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
Ghostbusters Actress Kymberly Herrin Dies at 65
Kymberly Herrin, an actress known for memorable appearances in music videos and movies like Romancing the Stone and Ghostbusters, has passed away at the age of 65. The news of Herrin's passing was confirmed in an obituary to the Santa Barbara News-Press, which revealed that she died peacefully on Friday, October 28th at her longtime home in Santa Barbara, California. A cause of death is currently unknown, although the obituary asks fans to donate to the American Cancer Society to "further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer."
Netflix Announces Murderville Christmas Special
One of Netflix's surprise hits of 2022 is getting a new episode — just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the streaming service unveiled a trailer teaser for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, which will arrive on the platform next month. The fifty-minute special will be a continuation of Season 1 of Murderville, which debuted in February to a largely-positive response from fans and critics, but still has not been officially renewed for a second season. The series takes a comedic approach to murder mystery television, pairing Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) with a celebrity guest star who is tasked with improvising through the entire scenario — and as you would expect, the experience is rarely seamless throughout. For Who Killed Santa?, the guest stars will be Ozark's Jason Bateman and Disenchanted's Maya Rudolph.
Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Impression Video
Ryan Reynolds was honored with the 2022 American Cinematheque Award – but don't expect him getting any respect from his Deadpool 3 co-star, Hugh Jackman. The American Cinematheque Award ceremony was barely over before Jackman was on social media posting a new video mocking Ryan Ryenolds – the latest slavo in the ongoing faux-war between the two former "People's Sexiest Man Alive" recipients.
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
New Gods Writer Breaks Silence on Ava DuVernay's Cancelled Film
There are an ever-growing number of DC characters and corners of canon that fans want to see onscreen, a hype that has been renewed now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading the charge at the newly-minted DC Studios. As Warner Bros.' modern efforts to make DC movies and television shows have continued to evolve, a few projects have unfortunately been cancelled or put on hold over the years. This includes the paused New Gods movie, with it and the Aquaman spinoff The Trench given a similar disappointing fate last year. The news definitely surprised fans who want to see Jack Kirby's mythos of Apokolips and New Genesis brought to life in live-action. In a recent interview with CBR, New Gods co-writer Tom King spoke about developing the script for the movie with director Ava DuVernay, and hinted that it's not out of the realm of possibility that it could see the light of day.
"Absurdly Addictive" New Netflix Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
One of Netflix's newest documentary series has arrived and in a rare move the show has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Already holding the intriguing title of Pepsi, Where's My Jet? the series tells the true tale of the time a college student met the challenge to cash in Pepsi Points for a fighter jet. Though only six reviews for the series have been published so far, the review aggregator has given it a Fresh Tomato icon and confirmed its 100% rating when you visit its page. Here's what people are saying about the new series:
Stephen Amell Has Perfect Response to Elon Musk Using Arrowverse Meme About Death of Twitter
Former Arrow star Stephen Amell has the perfect response to seeing new Twitter CEO Elon Musk using an Arrowverse meme as commentary on the (possible? Impending?) death of Twitter. The meme in question is the infamous behind-the-scenes photo of The Flash TV series star Grant Gustin, kneeling down and flashing a peace sign next to the grave of Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow – as seen in the finale of the Arroverse crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths". Musk thought he was cleverly signaling that the only "death" would be of the old era of Twitter – unfortunately, Stephen Amell was not at all amused...
Marvel's Chris Hemsworth Confirms He's Taking "Time Off" After Receiving Health Warning
Thor star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a break from the acting world, after discovering that he is genetically pre-disposed to develop Alzheimer's disease. The news was revealed to Hemsworth during an episode of Limitless, the National Geographic docuseries that he stars in on Disney+. As Hemsworth learned, his genes contain two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, a combination that reportedly leads to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. According to Hemsworth, he will be taking a short break to spend time with his family, after the series made him reevaluate his own mortality.
