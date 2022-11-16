ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Recap: Who Went Home and Who Made it into the Top 13

By Paulette Cohn
 3 days ago
Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice kicked off the first results show of season 22 tonight when the Top 16 learned which 13 of them would be going through and which three of them would be going home.

The way the results work this season is as follows: The two artists from each team with the highest number of votes automatically go through. Then each coach— Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello—saved one of their two remaining artists. Then the artist not selected had to sing in the Instant Save for America’s second vote.

Who Was Eliminated on The Voice tonight

Sasha Hurtdao

Kevin Hawkins

Kate Kalvich

Who Made It Through to The Voice Top 13:

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Bryce Leatherwood

Rowan Grace

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Kim Cruse

Kique

Justin Aaron

Alyssa Witrado

Morgan Myles

Devix

Eric Who

Here’s how the night broke down:

Carson first called to the stage Team Blake: America saved Bodie and Brayden Lape, and Blake saved Rowan Grace, which meant that Bryce Leatherwood had to sing for the save.

The results were paused for a performance by Charlie Puth, who worked as Camila’s advisor this season, when he took to the stage with his latest single, “That’s Hilarious.”

Then it was back to the results with Team Legend: America saved Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona. John saved Kim Cruse, meaning that Sasha Hurtado had to sing for the save.

Next was Team Gwen: America saved Kique and Justin Aaron. Gwen saved Alyssa Witrado, leaving Kevin Hawkins to perform in the Instant Save.

And finally, it was Team Camilia’s turn: America saved Morgan Myles and Devix. Gwen picked Eric Who, leaving Kate Kalvach to sing for her last chance to make it into the Top 13.

Then it was time for the four remaining artists to take the stage for their Instant Save performances.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Up first was Bryce Leatherwood who performed “Let Me Down Easy.”

“Bryce never disappoints. He always comes out here and gives a solid performance,” Blake told him. He’s got tons of fans out there. That’s why I wasn’t too stressed out about putting him in this situation because I really feel you have as good a shot as anybody in the competition—not just the bottom four—of pulling yourself out of this situation you are in right now. You sounded incredible. America, put this dude through!”

Performing second was Sasha Hurtado with “Sia’s “Elastic Heart.”

“I love that you picked a song about resilience,” John said. “You’ve been saved and stolen and you’re now fighting to stay on this show. You are so young, but you have so much confidence and maturity. You are never afraid of the moment. You always rise to the occasion. You sound so beautiful, so confident, your voice was perfect. I feel like you’re never nervous. I don’t know how you accomplish that. Great song. Beautiful performance."

Third up was Kevin Hawkins, performing “Redbone” by Childish Gambino, in what could have been his final appearance on The Voice.

“The room is exploding. That was so incredible,” Gwen told him. “Obviously, everyone was blown away. That was so beautiful. It was like, ‘I’m going to show them every side of my voice.’ You’re an incredible artist all around. As a performer, you’re beautiful and you have so much style. Not just in the way you dress, but as a person. America vote for Kevin!”

The final singer of the night was Kate Kalvach, who had had technical problems on Monday night with her earpiece. She chose Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look at You.”

“I choked up,” Camila said. “Everybody choked up. You have one of the best voices in this entire season. America, we need to hear that voice. That was magical.”

Then, when the votes were counted, the artist with the most votes who moved on to the Top 13 was Bryce Leatherwood.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Next, Read Blake Shelton's Heartfelt Goodbye to The Voice

Comments / 0

