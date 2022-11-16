Read full article on original website
Charleston County officials halt new additions to Awendaw Park
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s finance committee has put a discussion on new additions to the proposed Awendaw Park to a halt. The committee decided to keep the park’s plan as is because of pushback from folks who live in the area. People that live across from...
Experts question legality of South Carolina school district firing superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Questions remain about the legality of the decision days after the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) School Board abruptly voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Media attorney Jay Bender said that it is possible the board broke transparency rules. Although personnel matters are discussed in […]
NAACP joins developer to sue county over denial of affordable housing project
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court claims Georgetown County failed to follow its comprehensive plan when it denied zoning approval for an affordable-housing development outside Georgetown last year. The suit was brought by the state and county chapters of the NAACP and by the company that planned to build...
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
Pause on Jedburg Road development after Berkeley County denies lifting moratorium
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County unanimously voted not to lift the building moratorium along Jedburg Road. What would have been 465 new homes in this area will stay as rural land just like the residents say they wanted. Dozens of people that live on Jedburg Road clapped after the...
Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board shakeup
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkeley County were surprised Tuesday night when the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board — made up of mostly newly-elected members — voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and their in-house lawyer, Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Some board members said that...
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A media law attorney, Jay Bender, is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County School board voting to have new leadership on Tuesday night, saying it was done illegally. Deon Jackson was fired after a 6-3 vote. Board members Yvonne...
Berkeley Co. School Board bans critical race theory, votes on new committees after firing superintendent
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 6-3 vote to fire the superintendent of Berkeley County Schools, Deon Jackson, the Berkeley County School Board voted on several other controversial topics. The votes were not cast without pushback from the public and amendments made by some board members. Board members voted...
Community, activists react to Berkeley County School Board’s critical race theory decision
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Berkeley County School Board made several controversial decisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, including a vote to ban critical race theory in district schools. The board voted 6-2 to ban the teaching of CRT. “I believe it’s important that children know their history,...
Construction to impact traffic on Glenn McConnell
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm drain modification work will cause overnight lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday. The work is part of the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project, which will improve about 2.1 miles from near Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road. Crews will close one lane of...
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road
Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
Everyday Hero: Barbara Denton and Camp Rise Above
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Denton has made it her mission to help children with serious medical issues such as illnesses or disabilities. Through her nonprofit Camp Rise Above, she has succeeded in changing thousands of children’s lives. The program has been in the works for over a...
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
Incident blocks all lanes of I-26 near Jedburg Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Friday evening collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 194. According to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. All eastbound lanes remain blocked as of 7:30 p.m. Some lanes...
Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board voted Tuesday night to part ways with its superintendent 16 months after he started. Deon Jackson was fired after a 6-3 vote. Board members Yvonne Bradley, Crystal Wigfall and David Barrow voted against his termination. Just in the first few...
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
Company expansion in Georgetown to create 100 new jobs
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The expansion of a Georgetown County engineering and manufacturing firm is expected to bring an $18 million investment and nearly 100 new jobs to the area. Envirosep, which produces “Modular Central Plants and skidded fluid handling, heat transfer andenergy recovery systems,” plans to add a new 100,000 square foot building at […]
