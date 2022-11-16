ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Experts question legality of South Carolina school district firing superintendent

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Questions remain about the legality of the decision days after the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) School Board abruptly voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Media attorney Jay Bender said that it is possible the board broke transparency rules. Although personnel matters are discussed in […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board shakeup

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkeley County were surprised Tuesday night when the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board — made up of mostly newly-elected members — voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and their in-house lawyer, Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Some board members said that...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Construction to impact traffic on Glenn McConnell

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm drain modification work will cause overnight lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday. The work is part of the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project, which will improve about 2.1 miles from near Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road. Crews will close one lane of...
CHARLESTON, SC
theforgottensouth.com

South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road

Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Everyday Hero: Barbara Denton and Camp Rise Above

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Barbara Denton has made it her mission to help children with serious medical issues such as illnesses or disabilities. Through her nonprofit Camp Rise Above, she has succeeded in changing thousands of children’s lives. The program has been in the works for over a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements

Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Incident blocks all lanes of I-26 near Jedburg Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Friday evening collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 194. According to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the incident occurred around 6:44 p.m. All eastbound lanes remain blocked as of 7:30 p.m. Some lanes...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. School Board fires superintendent, names replacement

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board voted Tuesday night to part ways with its superintendent 16 months after he started. Deon Jackson was fired after a 6-3 vote. Board members Yvonne Bradley, Crystal Wigfall and David Barrow voted against his termination. Just in the first few...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Company expansion in Georgetown to create 100 new jobs

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The expansion of a Georgetown County engineering and manufacturing firm is expected to bring an $18 million investment and nearly 100 new jobs to the area. Envirosep, which produces “Modular Central Plants and skidded fluid handling, heat transfer andenergy recovery systems,” plans to add a new 100,000 square foot building at […]
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy