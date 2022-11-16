Read full article on original website
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
hopkintonindependent.com
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Bridgid Cavanaugh
Bridgid Cavanaugh went from not scoring once last year to scoring in every meet she ran this season. “She never misses any practices, even optional ones, and has participated in all of the team’s community service activities,” coach Jean Cann shared. “Over the summer, she worked on strength training and logged consistent miles. She is also friendly and bubbly to all around her and encourages all her teammates.”
Former HC coach Mark Duffner 'couldn't be more excited' for these 10-0 Crusaders
Mark Duffner, who coached Holy Cross for six glorious seasons, from 1986-91, has from afar kept close tabs on his former team this fall. If the Crusaders win Saturday at Georgetown, they will match the accomplishment of Duffner’s 1987 and 1991 Holy Cross teams by finishing a regular season 11-0. ...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Friday, Nov. 18
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Upper Charles Trails Committee at its hour-long meeting Wednesday night discussed the group’s recent...
WCVB
Video shows alleged hazing incident that ended Haverhill football team's season
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the school's team. A video of the incident allegedly shows members of the Haverhill High School football...
Haverhill cancels football season after alleged hazing video is made public
“I am alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted by what I have been told and by the video that I was shown.”. Haverhill Public Schools abruptly canceled the rest of its football season Wednesday after a video reportedly showing hazing was made known to school officials. In an online post, the...
golfcourseindustry.com
New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative expands
The New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative announced its expansion from New Hampshire and Massachusetts into the remainder of the New England states. “We’ve been in the business of sourcing and creating competitive pricing for over 10 years in the golf course industry and we feel it is time to expand our service offerings to more golf courses throughout New England,” said director of purchasing Steve Sears, who is based in New Boston, New Hampshire.
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
hopkintonindependent.com
Monika Lee, 83
Monika (Franz) Lee, 83, of Hopkinton passed away on Nov. 11 at home surrounded by her family. Monika was born Feb. 23, 1939, to Dr. Anselm and Dagmar Franz in Dessau, Germany. She lived for a short time at a U.S.-occupied base after World War II and immigrated to the United States at age 7. In 1959, Monika very proudly gained full U.S. citizenship.
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike
NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
hopkintonindependent.com
School budget plans include requests for personnel
Budget presentations from building and administrative leaders were on the Hopkinton School Committee meeting agenda on Thursday. On behalf of the high school, Principal Evan Bishop outlined some of the areas contributing to a proposed 5.6 percent increase in the fiscal year 2024 budget. He’s requesting the addition of a...
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
hopkintonindependent.com
Conservation Commission continues contentious hearings for Mass. Laborers, The Trails
The Conservation Commission at its meeting Tuesday night continued hearings on two cases it has been considering for several months: the Massachusetts Laborers Training Center property at 37 East Street and The Trails development. These were the two main cases under discussion in a 2 1/2-hour meeting. The hearing room...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
hopkintonindependent.com
UCTC discusses CPC application for Segment 1 study, revisits Segment 6 controversy
The Upper Charles Trails Committee (UCTC) at its hour-long meeting Wednesday night discussed the group’s recent activities, including the submission of a request for funding to the Community Preservation Committee (CPC) for Segment 1 of the Upper Charles Trail. The committee has been working on a plan that will...
