Hopkinton, MA

hopkintonindependent.com

Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Bridgid Cavanaugh

Bridgid Cavanaugh went from not scoring once last year to scoring in every meet she ran this season. “She never misses any practices, even optional ones, and has participated in all of the team’s community service activities,” coach Jean Cann shared. “Over the summer, she worked on strength training and logged consistent miles. She is also friendly and bubbly to all around her and encourages all her teammates.”
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Friday, Nov. 18

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Upper Charles Trails Committee at its hour-long meeting Wednesday night discussed the group’s recent...
HOPKINTON, MA
golfcourseindustry.com

New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative expands

The New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative announced its expansion from New Hampshire and Massachusetts into the remainder of the New England states. “We’ve been in the business of sourcing and creating competitive pricing for over 10 years in the golf course industry and we feel it is time to expand our service offerings to more golf courses throughout New England,” said director of purchasing Steve Sears, who is based in New Boston, New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Monika Lee, 83

Monika (Franz) Lee, 83, of Hopkinton passed away on Nov. 11 at home surrounded by her family. Monika was born Feb. 23, 1939, to Dr. Anselm and Dagmar Franz in Dessau, Germany. She lived for a short time at a U.S.-occupied base after World War II and immigrated to the United States at age 7. In 1959, Monika very proudly gained full U.S. citizenship.
HOPKINTON, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike

NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
NATICK, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bedford Voters Reject Minuteman Extension at Town Meeting

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the proposal to extend the Minuteman Trail through the Town of Bedford failed to pass after residents failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed during Monday evening’s Special Town Meeting. Inside the packed gym at Bedford High School, residents of the town...
BEDFORD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

School budget plans include requests for personnel

Budget presentations from building and administrative leaders were on the Hopkinton School Committee meeting agenda on Thursday. On behalf of the high school, Principal Evan Bishop outlined some of the areas contributing to a proposed 5.6 percent increase in the fiscal year 2024 budget. He’s requesting the addition of a...
HOPKINTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE

MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

