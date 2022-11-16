ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B106

Christmas Cocktail That Will Punch You In The Spirit

It's Mean, it's green, and ready to punch up Killeen, Texas. It's a holiday favorite for me. If you're looking for something non-traditional that tastes great and will get you where you need to be, you have to try this. Especially if you're in one of those moods this holiday season. This one is a crowd pleaser too, and gets any punch bowl jumpin'.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Your Favorite Cookie Shop Is Now Open In Temple, Texas

Who wants to get cookie wasted? Crumbl Cookies is now open in Temple, Texas. They are hosting their grand opening today from 8am - 12am. It's going to be an all day and night party. Who’s meeting me there? Seriously. I drove by earlier, and realized I haven't even tried the cult favorite cookie shop. Whenever I pass by the Harker Heights location, there is always a line.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

Culture and Chill at the 2022 Endeavors & Soul Arts Music Fest In Killeen, Texas

ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall

Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX
B106

Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway

Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
KILLEEN, TX
B106

GOAL! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom

Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
TEMPLE, TX
B106

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy