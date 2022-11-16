Read full article on original website
Christmas Cocktail That Will Punch You In The Spirit
It's Mean, it's green, and ready to punch up Killeen, Texas. It's a holiday favorite for me. If you're looking for something non-traditional that tastes great and will get you where you need to be, you have to try this. Especially if you're in one of those moods this holiday season. This one is a crowd pleaser too, and gets any punch bowl jumpin'.
Your Favorite Cookie Shop Is Now Open In Temple, Texas
Who wants to get cookie wasted? Crumbl Cookies is now open in Temple, Texas. They are hosting their grand opening today from 8am - 12am. It's going to be an all day and night party. Who’s meeting me there? Seriously. I drove by earlier, and realized I haven't even tried the cult favorite cookie shop. Whenever I pass by the Harker Heights location, there is always a line.
Mak Mamas Coney Cafe Is Giving Back To Killeen, Texas With a Family Fun Event
I definitely think it’s safe to say that Killeen, Texas has adopted Mak Mama Coney Island café and her delicious Detroit ways. What I love about this woman is that she’s bringing delicious Midwestern cuisine to the city. She’s also making sure that she takes part and keeps the community well taken care of.
Bah Humbug: Grinches Deface Christmas Tree in Lacy Lakeview, Texas
For some, the celebration of the Christmas season has already begun. While waiting for Thanksgiving to pass is rule for some, others can't to spend the cheer of the season. But one thing is true, Christmas is indeed quickly approaching. Let's be honest though, sometimes hearing one of our favorite...
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
Video: City of Killeen, Texas Partnering With CTC for Solar Eclipse 2024
Killeen, Texas planetarium is the closest planetarium in Central Texas in like 170-mile radius. Central Texas College in the City of Killeen is coming together to bring the 2023 solar eclipse. LET'S GET READY TO SEE THE AMAZING SOLAR ECLIPSE RIGHT HERE IN KILLEEN, TEXAS. I hope Killeen Texas is...
Pool’s Closed: Company In Belton, Texas Claimed To Leave Owners High And Dry
When people add onto their homes, there are many things that are considered. Some want to add a fence, some want to add a playground for the little ones. But one thing some consider adding? A pool. Let's face the facts, having a pool in the backyard during the summer...
Culture and Chill at the 2022 Endeavors & Soul Arts Music Fest In Killeen, Texas
ARE YOU READY TO ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND GREAT COMPANY?. I always say that there are so many talented R&B and hip-hop artists in Killeen, Texas that need to be heard. I feel like a lot of times my home town gets a bad rep, but being from here now am I extremely proud I’ve witnessed some of the most talented people come straight out of my city. Let’s not forget about the hometown hero Rose Short and also the extremely talented Jershika Maples. These ladies went to Hollywood and truly represented Killeen the right way in my opinion.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
The Beltonian Theatre in Belton, Texas is Screening Your Favorite Christmas Movies
It’s beginning to look like Christmas, especially in Belton, Texas, where a beautiful and beloved theater is gearing up to celebrate with some of our favorite holiday classics. See Your Favorite Christmas Classics at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton. The Beltonian Theatre will be inviting all Central Texas to...
Viral Video of Pflugerville, Texas Teacher Telling Students His Race Is Superior Shocks Community
"So you said you are a what? You said you are racist?", a Black student can be heard asking his teacher in a Pflugerville, Texas classroom. "I did, I did," the teacher responds. "Yeah, I’m trying to be honest with you." Seriously?. This one had my jaw dropped. I...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Bell County, Texas Children’s Hospitals Nearing Full Capacity Due To Flu Season
The Flu Season is in full swing in Central Texas, and it won't be stopping for the foreseeable future. The disease affects anyone and anything. We've even discussed the disease affecting our furry friends, which you can read about here. Some cases of the flu require hospitalization due to the...
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
Hit-And-Run Kills Woman in Killeen, Texas Crossing Highway
Do you know anything about this accident that happened between Killeen, Texas and Copperas Cove? Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, as identified by Texas Department of Public Safety was struck by not one, but two vehicles early Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Here's What We Know. It was 4am when Pope decided...
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
GOAL! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom
Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
What The Cluck! Shaq Is Bringing His Big Chicken Franchise To Texas, But What About Killeen?
Houston, Texas is welcoming a big baby to the Lonestar state and I could be more excited! Shaquille O’Neal is his very first franchise location for his delicious restaurant big chicken in the great state of Texas by the end of 2022 or early 2023. WHERE WILL THE BIG...
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
